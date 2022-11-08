Analysis: Atlanta is best place in U.S. to go for Thanksgiving

“That’s apparent from the fact that the next day is Black Friday, one of the biggest shopping days of the year, and a few days later is Cyber Monday, which brings scores of online deals,” WalletHub wrote in determining 2022′s Best Places to Go for Thanksgiving. “Last year, consumers spent a little over $300 per person during the five-day period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. Luckily, though, it doesn’t cost too much to make a Thanksgiving feast for your family — around $53 on average for 10 people.

For its analysis, the financial website compared 100 of the most populated U.S. cities across five key dimensions: Thanksgiving celebrations and traditions; affordability; safety and accessibility; giving thanks; and Thanksgiving weather forecast.