72% of kids said this gift is on their holiday wish list this year

Fretting over what to get the kids on your holiday gift list? You apparently can’t wrong with a video game, according to a survey by the Entertainment Software Association.

ESA asked 501 U.S. children ages 10–17 and 500 U.S. adults ages 18–65 what they were going to ask for this year, and 72% of the youngsters — 59% of girls and 86% of the boys — said they wanted presents related to video games. Within that gift category, 39% wanted a game subscription, 38% game consoles, 32% game gear or accessories, 29% in-game currency and 22% an actual video game.

“More than 212 million Americans play video games regularly, so it comes as no surprise that games are at the top of this year’s wish lists,” Stan Pierre-Louis, president and CEO of ESA, said in a statement. “Whether a family is getting a new console, updating their controllers and headsets or adding to their library with new games and expansion packs, we know video games are a great tool for families to play together and connect during the holiday season and beyond.”