3 tips from a dietitian on managing holiday indulgences

Delgado said you can manage indulgences during the holidays with these three tips.

“No. 1: Don’t choose to go on a diet right before the holidays,” she said.

Instead, pay attention to how much and how often you’re eating.

“No. 2: Don’t beat yourself up. If you do overindulge, it’s OK to make a plan moving forward at the next party, at the next gathering,” Delgado said.

Allow yourself to choose different items and portion sizes next time. What you drink matters, too.

“No. 3: Stay hydrated. Oftentimes what we neglect most is staying hydrated, and we choose sugary beverages or alcohol, which can add a lot of extra calories, empty calories that we can save by drinking water,” she said.

Water should be your main beverage every day, including the holidays.

More strategies to manage holiday indulgences

Prioritize physical activity

Keep physical activity as a priority, even during busy holiday seasons.

Consider morning walks or light exercises before celebrations.

Enjoy the festivities without compromising your health.

Plan ahead for food choices

Eat something healthy before attending parties to avoid extreme hunger.

Opt for fruits and nuts to curb cravings.

Decide in advance what you’ll eat, and focus on healthier options.

Mindful alcohol consumption

Alcoholic drinks contribute calories and increase hunger.

Alternate alcoholic beverages with low-calorie options, such as carbonated water.

Be mindful of your alcohol intake.

Self-compassion matters