Arts and Culture
Arts and Culture

There’s a love story behind the High Museum’s contemporary art exhibition

Art collecting Atlanta sweethearts spent more than 50 years building the collection they gifted to the Midtown museum.
Michael Rooks, the High Museum of Art's senior curator of modern and contemporary art, leads a preview tour of “Thinking Eye, Seeing Mind: The Medford and Loraine Johnston Collection.” The exhibit continues at the High through May 25. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Michael Rooks, the High Museum of Art's senior curator of modern and contemporary art, leads a preview tour of “Thinking Eye, Seeing Mind: The Medford and Loraine Johnston Collection.” The exhibit continues at the High through May 25. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
21 hours ago

Medford Johnston, 83, held his wife Loraine’s hand and shielded her from the rain as the couple sauntered up to the High Museum of Art from their Midtown home across the street on a freezing, wet day in January. The couple was visiting the museum to view their own collection of art being installed on white walls inside — a collection they had amassed with zeal and passion over 50-plus years of marriage and had not once seen displayed together in its entirety.

Seeing their carefully sought artworks numbering roughly 85 pieces was a milestone. It has been almost six decades since the couple got married in their mid 20s and began collecting. It has been almost eight decades since Loraine first crushed on the cute boy Med (as she lovingly calls him) when she was just 5 years old on the playground of their elementary school in Decatur, where they both grew up. It has been 28 years since Medford retired from a three-decade career as an art professor at Georgia State University.

Last year, the couple gifted their collection now comprising the exhibition “Thinking Eye, Seeing Mind: The Medford and Loraine Johnston Collection,” to the High, hoping their labor of love would leave a legacy beyond themselves and offer visitors a peek into an era of artmaking from their own generation.

“We didn’t have children by choice,” Medford said. “The collection is what we leave behind.”

A guest views artworks during a preview of “Thinking Eye, Seeing Mind: The Medford and Loraine Johnston Collection” at High Museum of Art. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The grouping narrowly focuses on works produced by the vanguard of American contemporary artists in the late 1960s and ‘70s, a postwar time when creatives played with rule-breaking, abstraction, minimalism and experimentation. There are line drawings, ink blotches, geometric arrangements of fabric and blocks of color. “Thinking Eye, Seeing Mind” includes works by Elizabeth Murray, Martin Puryear and Stanley Whitney, to name but a few.

Each piece carries a story the Johnstons can wax on about how they came across the artist, the context in which the art was created, or the lengths they personally went to to acquire the work.

They remember first seeing the work of Alan Shields, the mixed-media artist known for blurring the lines between sculpture, painting and textiles, at New York’s Paula Cooper Gallery while on their honeymoon in the heat of August when Loraine was 26 and Medford 27.

“It was so fantastic, and we’d never seen anything like it,” he remembers.

After they saw it, Medford cut out an ad for a gallery in Houston, Texas, that carried some of Shields’ art. Medford got up the nerve to write a letter to the gallery offering to pay for a piece in installments.

“It was before the internet and before 800 numbers,” he remembers. “I wrote this letter … this is how naive I was. Really and truly … but I got this wonderful handwritten note back. And it started this incredible 50-year rapport with Fredericka [the gallery owner].”

When an Elizabeth Murray artwork was being put up for a charity auction by Franklin Furnace, an exhibition space in New York, Medford was crushed he couldn’t go because he was teaching in Atlanta. In his stead, he sent Loraine. She took a girlfriend on the impromptu mission with not a dollar more than the minimum bid of $1,000. When the young women tied with another bidder, they convinced the seller to grant it to them.

“If looks could kill,” Loraine recalled, laughing.

"Untitled" (2020), gouache on paper, by American-born Stanley Whitney. Part of the High Museum of Art's Johnston Collection. © Stanley Whitney.

Credit: Courtesy of Matthew Marks Gallery, New York.

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Matthew Marks Gallery, New York.

The couple’s stories could fill a book. So could the knowledge Medford has accumulated. He knows, for instance, how the artist Peter Young spent time in the Amazon rain forest with no traditional art supplies, which influenced the organic and tribal aspects of the minimalist’s weirder work.

“He was just a really exotic human being … we have no idea what the two pieces we have are painted on. It could be toilet paper … it could be anything. It’s very translucent,” the collector said.

Medford knows why three works in the collection by Shields are two-sided: because the artist worked in theater and everything needed to be viewed from multiple angles.

Her husband’s fascination and penchant for art has been a quality Loraine has admired since college. Her parents were scientific, not artistic. When she was attending Emory University, she loved an art history course she took, but was surrounded by premed students who would rather flunk than attempt to draw negative space.

Medford was different. “He knew so much about everything that was going on in art,” she said. “He’s brilliant that way … Even if I didn’t give a fig for him, he was brilliant that way.”

Though and worked in finance for much of her career, Loraine’s innate affinity for art was independent of Medford’s. She still gets emotional when she recalls the first time she saw a retrospective of Piet Mondrian’s work when she ditched a business meeting solo in New York.

“Every room was like a gasp … [I saw] ‘Broadway Boogie Woogie’ and I just burst into tears. I couldn’t help it,” she said.

Loraine and Medford Johnston have spent much of their lives in the pursuit of art, which has sometimes taken them traveling. They are pictured here in 2009 at the Acropolis in Athens, Greece.

Credit: Courtesy of Medford and Loraine Johnston

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Medford and Loraine Johnston

The Johnstons’ shared pursuit of art is a tie that binds them. Their individuality, however, has enriched the collection.

“Our collection is a shared experience, and since we are not identical persons, we bring different interests, different questions, different responses and are curious in differing ways,” the couple wrote in their exhibit materials. “What we share is a willingness to give each other a voice about an artist or a work of art.”

If you go

“Thinking Eye, Seeing Mind: The Medford and Loraine Johnston Collection”

Through May 25 at the High Museum of Art. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays; noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. $23.50. 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. high.org

About the Author

Danielle Charbonneau is a reporter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Danielle Charbonneau on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

B Michael appears on Turner Classic Movies' limited series "Follow the Thread" in June 2022.

Credit: Turner Classic Movies

Fashion designer for legendary actress Cicely Tyson to speak at SCAD FASH

Longtime fashion designer for late actress Cicely Tyson visits SCAD FASH for book discussion and portfolio reviews

Atlanta Unveiled: The images and sounds that tell Atlanta’s Black history

Elizabeth McDuffie: The maid from Atlanta who had the ear of FDR

Born to former slaves, the Morris Brown graduate championed rights for Black people

The Latest

A garden of flowers is planted in the arms of an alien in Eness' artwork "Stem by Stem – Alien Boy Gives Me Flowers,” which will be installed in Woodruff Park on Feb. 13. (Courtesy of Gavin Jowitt)

Credit: Gavin Jowitt

Immersive flower art installation opens in Woodruff Park in time for Valentine’s Day

AJC INTERVIEW

Atlanta’s Chase Shakur blends past and future love tales on debut LP

Beyoncé adds third Atlanta date to upcoming ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour

Featured

Volunteers with Emergency Dive Response Team prepare to continue searching Lake Oconee in Eatonton on Thursday, February 13, 2025. The Putnam County sheriff is investigating and volunteers are searching after Spelman College instructor Joycelyn Nicole Wilson and Atlanta private school coach Gary Jones went missing on Lake Oconee over the weekend. The body of Wilson was found Sunday and Jones has not been found.(Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Shoes belonging to missing Westminster coach found in Lake Oconee, sheriff says

What eliminating the U.S. Department of Education could mean for Georgia

President Donald Trump wants to close the U.S. Education Department. What does that mean for Georgia?

15 things to do this weekend: Valentine’s Day fun, Atlanta United party and more

Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta?