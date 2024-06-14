Arts and Culture

R.E.M performs live with original members for first time since 2007

The legendary Athens rock band reunited at the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Undated File Photo - R.E.M. from when they were on IRS Records. From L-R: Pete Buck, Mike Mills, Bill Berry, Michael Stipe.
By
17 minutes ago

In a recent interview with “CBS Mornings,” R.E.M. joked that it would take a “comet” and “super glue” for them to get back together. The interview, the quartet’s first in 30 years, aired hours ahead of their induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame Thursday night.

Perhaps, they were trolling fans.

All four original members made a surprise reunion during the induction ceremony in New York City. R.E.M. performed an acoustic version of their 1991 hit “Losing My Religion.” The annual event also honored artists like Steely Dan, Timbaland and Hillary Lindsey.

Thursday’s surprise marked R.E.M.’s first public performance will all four members since 2007 — when they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Lead vocalist Michael Stipe, guitarist Peter Buck, bassist Mike Mills and drummer Bill Berry formed the band in 1980 while attending the University of Georgia. The group of college students quickly transformed into pioneers of alternative rock, releasing fifteen studio albums across four decades.

The original members of the band R.E.M. are Peter Buck (from left), Mike Mills, Michael Stipe and Bill Berry. The Athens group delivered a surprise reunion performance during their induction ceremony for the Songwriters Hall of Fame on June 13, 2024. Photo credit: AJC Staff Photo/Celine Bufkin

Credit: (AJC Staff Photo/Celine Bufkin)

The band disbanded in 2011, though Berry had left the group in 1997 after experiencing a brain aneurysm on stage while the band performed in Switzerland in 1995.

“That was a weird time for me. ... I didn’t regret it at the time, [but I] sort of regretted it a little later,” Berry told Anthony Mason of “CBS Mornings.”

Of their Songwriters Hall of Fame honor, the band said it was a huge accolade that ties back to their roots.

“It is the hardest thing that we do,” Mills said about their songwriting. “It’s the thing we’ve worked on the most from the very beginning.”

Follow DeAsia Sutgrey on twitter

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

R.E.M. reunite at Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony also honoring Timbaland and Steely...
