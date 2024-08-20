Atlanta Fall A&E Guide: Jazz, classical concerts enliven nontraditional venues

Wynton Marsalis

Trumpeter Wynton Marsalis has made Symphony Hall a frequent stop with his big band, but this year he’s slimming things down with his septet. Get the sound in your ears with the exceptional “Live at the Village Vanguard” recording from 1999 and then get ready for a thrilling show. Sept. 6. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-5000, www.aso.org

Stephanie Blythe sings Johnny Mercer

To kick off Kennesaw University’s 2024-2025 events program, the nonpareil mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe is joined by pianist Ryan McCullough for an evening of Johnny Mercer tunes. Before the show, check out her lovely solo ukulele YouTube videos. This will be a show to remember. Sept. 20. Bailey Performance Center, 488 Prillaman Way, Kennesaw. 470-578-6650, kennesaw.edu/arts

Credit: Ryan Chapman Credit: Ryan Chapman

Joe Gransden

Trumpeter Joe Gransden first put together his sprawling big band, packed with the cream of the crop of Atlanta jazz musicians, nearly 15 years ago at the now shuttered Cafe 290 in Sandy Springs. Over the years, the cast of musicians has changed, but Gransden has remained in the lead role, playing, singing and conducting his way through classic swing charts. At Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, the group will dig into the last 100 years of swing, presenting music from Glenn Miller and Duke Ellington to more recent composers. Can’t make the show? Catch Gransden on Oct. 18 as he helps close out the 25th anniversary of Jazz on the Lawn concerts at the Callanwolde Fine Arts Center. Sept. 22. Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-266-2373, prumc.org

Chanticleer

Some of the best classical concerts have taken place at the Cathedral of St. Philip. This fall is no exception, with the Grammy-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer set to bring its pastiche of jazz, classical, gospel and pop to the cathedral in October. Less than a month later, the Atlanta Baroque Orchestra heads to St. Philip for a concert titled “Dance Fever” — the first of three concert series by the ensemble during the cathedral’s 2024-2025 season. Oct. 9. The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta. www.cathedralatl.org

Jazz at All Saints

Scott Lamlein is making a mark in his first full season as director of music at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, bringing in a new series dedicated to jazz. Jazz at All Saints emerged from a yearlong study “focusing on racial equity and healing,” pledging to bring the best of Atlanta jazz to the church for showcase events. The Gary Motley Quartet kicks off the new series with pianist Joe Alterman slated for November. Singer Carmen Bradford and organist Matthew Kaminski round out the first season of Jazz at All Saints’ in 2025. Oct. 11. All Saints Episcopal Church, 634 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-881-0835, allsaintsatlanta.org

Michelle Cann

Pianist Michelle Cann is set to perform solo works from Chopin, Liszt and Ginastera during her recital at Spivey Hall, but the highlight will be two less-familiar composers on the program. She’ll play “Sonata in E Minor” by Florence Price and “My Dungeon Shook: Three American Preludes” by Atlanta’s own Joel Thompson. Nov. 10. Spivey Hall, 2000 Clayton State Blvd., Morrow. 678-466-4200, spiveyhall.org

Silkroad Ensemble

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma founded the Silkroad Ensemble at the turn of the last century as a way to unite artists from around the world. The leadership baton has been passed to Rhiannon Giddens, giving the group more of a focus rooted in the banjo. For the group’s performance at Emory University, they will celebrate music related to the American railroad. Expect a blend of Black, Chinese, Indigenous and Celtic musical traditions to tell the story of the railroad. Nov. 16. Schwartz Center for the Performing Arts, 1700 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta. 404-727-5050, schwartz.emory.edu.