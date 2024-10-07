Donald Glover cancels the duration of his New World Tour due to illness

Donald Glover has decided to cancel the rest of his Childish Gambino tour dates, which included rescheduled stops in North America and a European and UK leg. The Atlanta actor, singer and rapper announced the news on social media Friday afternoon, citing an undisclosed illness.
“After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent,” Glover wrote in a statement. “After being assessed, it became clear I would not perform that night, and after more tests, I could not perform the rest of the U.S. tour in the time asked. As of now I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal.”
Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. The decision came after he postponed the remainder of his North American shows last month. His final show was in New Orleans on Sept. 7.
Glover performed his hometown show at State Farm Arena on Sept. 1. During the show, he sounded hoarse and later acknowledged he was recovering from the flu. Glover announced his New World Tour earlier this year to support his latest album “Bando Stone and the New World” — his final project under his Childish Gambino moniker.
During an interview with the AJC before his tour began, Gambino talked about being excited to interact with old and new fans.
“This is the show I would have done for “Because the Internet” if I had the funds,” he told the AJC about the tour in August. “It was my second album, and I put all the money I made from the first album (“Camp”) back into that second album, production wise. This is the performance I would have done if I had the money, time and space. I guess I would want people to know that this is exactly what I wanted to do. There isn’t a force making me do any of this.”
