Donald Glover cancels the duration of his New World Tour due to illness

Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. The decision came after he postponed the remainder of his North American shows last month. His final show was in New Orleans on Sept. 7.

Glover performed his hometown show at State Farm Arena on Sept. 1. During the show, he sounded hoarse and later acknowledged he was recovering from the flu. Glover announced his New World Tour earlier this year to support his latest album “Bando Stone and the New World” — his final project under his Childish Gambino moniker.

During an interview with the AJC before his tour began, Gambino talked about being excited to interact with old and new fans.

“This is the show I would have done for “Because the Internet” if I had the funds,” he told the AJC about the tour in August. “It was my second album, and I put all the money I made from the first album (“Camp”) back into that second album, production wise. This is the performance I would have done if I had the money, time and space. I guess I would want people to know that this is exactly what I wanted to do. There isn’t a force making me do any of this.”