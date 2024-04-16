BreakingNews
Aging in Atlanta

What you need to know about next week’s Aging in Atlanta event

By Kiersten Willis
31 minutes ago

Join The Atlanta-Journal Constitution for a fun and informative event in Sandy Springs, and discover how you can age well.

The AJC is committed to facilitating conversations on topics important to aging in Atlanta and providing you with resources to live your best life. As we continue our ninth year producing content focused on subjects of interest to the 55+ community, our next live event will be 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at City Springs Studio Theatre.

Local experts will cover all the hot topics at the event, for which Kroger is our presenting sponsor. Doors open and check-in begins at 11 a.m.

Returning panelists include Lateefah Watford, MD, doctor of psychiatry at Kaiser Permanente; Deanna McEwen, Pharm.D., pharmacist with Kroger Health’s Atlanta Division; and Shannon Pawley, J.D., LL.M., attorney and CEO at the Estate & Asset Protection Law Firm. Also joining are new panelists Fran Jeffries, digital producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution; and Brandon Hannah, workforce health consultant at Kaiser Permanente.

As attendees grab lunch, they’ll hear about asset protection, prescription and immunization management, exercise and wellness, and other topics. Plus, parking is free thanks to our generous sponsors.

Be sure to catch our special sections coming Sunday May 5, June 9, Aug. 11, Sept. 8, Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1 in your ePaper and newspaper.

Visit ajc.com/agingevents, where you can view the schedule of events.

The AJC Aging in Atlanta April event

Wednesday, April 24

11 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.

City Springs Studio Theatre: 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs

About the Author

Kiersten Willis is a native advertising specialist for the revenue content team with the AJC.

