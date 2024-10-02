What’s your stuff worth? Tips to make a profit while decluttering

Keep it or toss it? Sell it or save it? As people age, downsizing often becomes necessary, especially for those who have lived in the same place for decades and accumulated too many things over the years.

If the primary goal is to make money from downsizing and selling items, the sorting process can feel even more overwhelming. The challenge varies depending on the types of items being downsized, as well as one’s family situation, financial needs, and emotional attachment to vintage pieces.

Explore Downsizing a lifetime of stuff without the stress

Resouces for selling

Fortunately, there are many resources online to assist in deciding which items may be worth selling, and for how much. Linda Kuhlman of Queen of Hearts Antiques & Interiors in Buford says that many of their dealers, sellers, and customers rely heavily on internet research to determine the value of their items. Google image search enables people to take a photo of their item and search online by the image to get an idea of the sales value or purchase price of the item.

Still, it can be overwhelming to determine which items are most valuable, and how much to expect or ask for the items. The answers are as varied as the sources. One recycling website recommends focusing on metals such as copper, aluminum and brass, appliances, and platinum jewelry for the greatest profit. Another source, Kiplinger, suggests that vintage collectibles may also be worth the effort to sell, such as vinyl records or baseball cards.

For added support, you could consult a professional dealer, or one of the certified experts who specialize in providing downsizing assistance to people who need to sort through their belongings for a move, transition, or estate liquidation.

Sifting through jewelry and other valuables — an emotional process

Harris Botnick, owner of Worthmore Jewelers in Decatur and Midtown, provides tips for sorting through jewelry that could also apply to other valuable items. Downsizing possessions can be a time-consuming and emotionally draining process. He recommends people consider the monetary value and the sentimental value of items, to make thoughtful decisions about what to keep, pass down, or sell. This ensures that the most cherished pieces are preserved, and individuals receive fair value for items that no longer serve them.

In his experience, gold and diamonds hold the greatest value among jewelry items.

“Gold is 100% the best because it’s a controlled market,” said Botnick. “The price is the price, anywhere in the world you go.”

He emphasizes that while gold remains a reliable investment, it’s essential to approach jewelry with more than just its financial value in mind. Botnick recommends beginning with pieces that hold sentimental value or family significance.

“These are often the items that should be kept or passed down to the next generation,” he said. “Jewelry with emotional connections can be priceless, and it’s important to consider its meaning before deciding to sell or donate.”

For items that no longer resonate or have lost their appeal, Botnick suggests considering their market value, especially if they contain materials like gold or diamonds.

“If you’re not attached to a piece and it has significant value, selling it might be a practical choice,” he said.

Botnick also underscores the importance of getting a professional appraisal when deciding what to keep, pass down, or sell — this is particularly important for jewelry.

“An appraisal can help you understand the true value of your jewelry, allowing you to make informed decisions,” he said, adding that it’s best to seek someone certified by the Gemological Institute of America or the American Gem Society to ensure a trusted and accurate appraisal.

Personal safety and security are essential when selling any items. If you decide to sell on your own rather than through a dealer or broker, be vigilant to avoid scammers and criminals.

“When meeting someone to sell a valuable piece, I always recommend doing so in a safe, public place. If possible, try to meet on-site at a jeweler or bank where there are cameras and security — never meet someone at your home or in a private location,” Botnick said.