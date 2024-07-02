A GREAT TIME WITH THE GRANDKIDS

Easy-does-it fun: Things to do with grandkids this week

Things to know about the Chattahoochee Nature Center
By Rose Kennedy – for the AJC
2 hours ago

Even the most boisterous grandkids may need time to rejuvenate and relax in midsummer Atlanta. The raucous amusement parks and fireworks displays are wonderful, but sometimes easy-going activities are a welcome relief.

As a grandparent, you’re perfectly positioned to share simple pleasures that are still so fun. Here are some ideas for this week:

ExplorePlanning a summer cruise? Here are some expert tips for your excursion

Tour the Booth Western Museum

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Friday-Saturday, closed July 4. $13-16, under 12 free. Booth Western Art Museum, 501 Museum Drive, Cartersville.

While the museum offers the occasional Wild West-type of event, you can escape the summer heat with a tour of the sculptures, art, and ephemera featured on an average day. Look for a docent-led tour of outdoor sculptures Monday through Saturday at 11:15 a.m. or a highlights tour at 1:30 any day the museum is open. It’s not just a relaxing pastime, it’s also free for kids younger than 13, so you can enjoy this budget-friendly option throughout the summer.

Horizon of Khufu: A Journey in Ancient Egypt immersive experience

Select times Tuesday-Friday noon-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tickets starting at $24. Eclipso Atlanta, 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta.

Take a step back in time for an immersive experience centering on the reign of King Khufu 4,500 years ago. Highlights include a virtual exploration of the Seven Wonders of the World and a rendering of an ancient burial. The pace is moderate, though never boring, and should inspire plenty of questions. And the whole experience takes just 45 minutes, so you can relax other ways afterwards. Note that kids must be at least age 8 to join in. Purchase tickets here.

ExploreWWII vet’s secret to longevity is healthy living and a positive attitude

Butterfly Encounters at the Chattahoochee Nature Center

Half-hour intervals from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily through Aug. 11. Admission starting at $15.09, 2 and under free. Chattahoochee Nature Center. 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell.

These wonderful winged creatures will make your heart flutter! The encounters, included with admission, feature hundreds of native species and the photo opportunities are unmatched. Make butterfly habitat a family tradition by purchasing the nectar and native plants that encourage butterflies. They’re available at the center. There’s also a chance for adults to meditate with the butterflies from 10 a.m.-noon Sunday, July 7. Tickets for that run $45 per person. Buy tickets here.

About the Author

Rose Kennedy
Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Immigrants celebrate new U.S. citizenship before Independence Day2h ago

WATCH
See the baseball grand slam a 12-year-old hit days before a deadly plane crash

Credit: AP

Rudy Giuliani barred from practicing law in New York over 2020 election claims
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

YSL judge releases transcript of secret meeting with prosecutors, witness

Credit: Miguel Martinez

YSL judge releases transcript of secret meeting with prosecutors, witness

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE
2 boys killed in shooting at troubled SW Atlanta complex ID’d
The Latest

Games people play — and watch: Things to do with grandkids this week
Offbeat family fun: Things to do with grandkids this week
Summertime fun: Things to do with grandkids this week
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz

Broadcaster Steak Shapiro masters the art of reinvention
Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
Atlanta fireworks shows and festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular