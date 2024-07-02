Even the most boisterous grandkids may need time to rejuvenate and relax in midsummer Atlanta. The raucous amusement parks and fireworks displays are wonderful, but sometimes easy-going activities are a welcome relief.

As a grandparent, you’re perfectly positioned to share simple pleasures that are still so fun. Here are some ideas for this week:

Tour the Booth Western Museum

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Friday-Saturday, closed July 4. $13-16, under 12 free. Booth Western Art Museum, 501 Museum Drive, Cartersville.

While the museum offers the occasional Wild West-type of event, you can escape the summer heat with a tour of the sculptures, art, and ephemera featured on an average day. Look for a docent-led tour of outdoor sculptures Monday through Saturday at 11:15 a.m. or a highlights tour at 1:30 any day the museum is open. It’s not just a relaxing pastime, it’s also free for kids younger than 13, so you can enjoy this budget-friendly option throughout the summer.

Horizon of Khufu: A Journey in Ancient Egypt immersive experience

Select times Tuesday-Friday noon-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tickets starting at $24. Eclipso Atlanta, 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta.

Take a step back in time for an immersive experience centering on the reign of King Khufu 4,500 years ago. Highlights include a virtual exploration of the Seven Wonders of the World and a rendering of an ancient burial. The pace is moderate, though never boring, and should inspire plenty of questions. And the whole experience takes just 45 minutes, so you can relax other ways afterwards. Note that kids must be at least age 8 to join in. Purchase tickets here.

Butterfly Encounters at the Chattahoochee Nature Center

Half-hour intervals from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily through Aug. 11. Admission starting at $15.09, 2 and under free. Chattahoochee Nature Center. 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell.

These wonderful winged creatures will make your heart flutter! The encounters, included with admission, feature hundreds of native species and the photo opportunities are unmatched. Make butterfly habitat a family tradition by purchasing the nectar and native plants that encourage butterflies. They’re available at the center. There’s also a chance for adults to meditate with the butterflies from 10 a.m.-noon Sunday, July 7. Tickets for that run $45 per person. Buy tickets here.