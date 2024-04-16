While you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy Atlanta-area lakes, and pools this summer, you can get a jump on swimming, splashing, and interacting with marine animals in spring, too.

Treat the nature lovers and swimmer-splashers among the grandkids with these aquatic pastimes.

Great Wolf Lodge Indoor Water Park day pass

10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. weekends. $50 per person on weekdays, $90 Saturdays, $70 Sundays. Great Wolf Lodge, 150 Tom Hall Parkway, LaGrange.

Take aday to enjoy the Great Wolf Lodge’s 100,000-square-foot indoor water park. It offers slides and splash elements galore, all with water at a balmy 84 degrees indoors.

Even the rowdiest grandkids can work off all their energy at the park on attractions like the four-story tree fort, and there are opportunities to enjoy a quiet soak in a hot tub or rest in a cabana.

If it’s been a while since everyone’s gotten together in a family-friendly setting, this is a chance to gather the crowd while allowing toddlers, tweens, and teens to enjoy age-appropriate activities.

Purchase a day pass here.

Flint RiverQuarium

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. $6.50-$9 admission, 3 and under free. 101 Pine Ave., Albany.

Plan a day trip to Southwest Georgia for relaxation and education. About three hours from Atlanta, nature lovers can delight in this 175,000-gallon, 22-foot-deep, open-air RiverQuarium Blue Hole spring.

It’s fascinating, with an opportunity to see more than 100 fish, reptiles, and plants dwelling in the Flint River’s ecosystem.

Younger kids can admire the river creatures and older ones may want to learn about the blue-hole springs that helped form the Flint River eons ago.

The Riverquarium features interactive experiences with spring creatures and fish native to South Georgia, and the Imagination Theatre, which is $4.50 per person, offers a thrilling view of wildlife and water onscreen.

Credit: Andy Sharp / asharp@ajc.com Credit: Andy Sharp / asharp@ajc.com

Family Canoe Day

10:30 a.m.-noon, Saturday, April 20. $25 ages 5-adult. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Rd., Roswell.

Family Canoe Days at the Chattahoochee Nature Center are a thrilling introduction to the wonders of the Chattahoochee River. They are designed for those ages 5 and up.

The center provides canoes, paddles, safety equipment, and certified, experienced guides so even the newbies can enjoy the waterways and see the area’s forest, wetland, and river habitat up close.

If you haven’t started venturing outdoors since winter, this is a pleasant, easy option that may prime your group for more nature activities later this spring, summer and fall. Be sure to bring a camera!

Preregister by Thursday here.