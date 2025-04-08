Aging in Atlanta
Val Kilmer died from pneumonia. How do you prevent the respiratory infection?

Here are health tips for older adults worried about suffering from the condition

By
1 hour ago

Val Kilmer, the actor behind iconic characters from “Batman Forever,” “Top Gun,” “Tombstone” and more, has died. The 65-year-old film star died April 1 from a battle with pneumonia, an infection that raises increased risks for older adults.

Here’s everything to know about the infection and why older adults should take extra care when dealing with it:

What is pneumonia?

Pneumonia is a respiratory infection with dozens of causes, including many germs, viruses and fungi.

According to the American Lung Association, the infection is more common than some might think. It leads to millions of hospitalizations and over 50,000 deaths in the U.S. alone each year.

“Many factors affect how serious a case of pneumonia is, such as the type of germ causing the lung infection, the person’s age, and their overall health,” the ALA reported. “The people most at risk are infants and young children, adults 65 or older, and people who have other health problems.

“Pneumonia is a leading cause of hospitalization in both children and adults. Most cases can be treated successfully, although it can take weeks to fully recover. Tens of thousands of people in the U.S. die from pneumonia every year, most of them adults over the age of 65.”

Why are older adults at greater risk when suffering from pneumonia?

American Lung Association Chief Medical Officer Dr. Albert Rizzo, MD, told Statepoint Media in 2021 that healthy adults 65 or older are over 10 times more likely to be hospitalized with pneumococcal pneumonia than people 18 to 49. For those suffering from a chronic lung disease, like COPD or asthma, the odds are even worse.

Older adults are at greater risk because human immune systems degrade over the years. Older adults are also more susceptible to respiratory viruses because they are more likely to have underlying health conditions.

Heart disease, diabetes, sickle cell disease and cigarette smoking can increase a person’s risk factors.

How can pneumonia be prevented?

According to the ALA, many cases of pneumonia can be prevented. Here are some tips to help reduce your risk:

  • Stay up to date on your recommended vaccines. Common causes of pneumonia include seasonal influenza, RSV and COVID-19. It is important to know your immunization records.
  • Wash your hands. Remember to wash your hands frequently, especially after coughing, blowing your nose or using the bathroom.
  • Avoid smoking. Tobacco users are in a high-risk group more likely to get pneumonia or pneumococcal pneumonia, as their lung’s ability to fight off infection is impaired.
  • Maintain healthy habits. To avoid viruses and respiratory illnesses, experts suggest a healthy diet and regular exercise to promote a faster recovery if you feel ill.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

