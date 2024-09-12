The AJC’s quarterly Aging in Atlanta community event series continued Thursday, Sept. 12, at Gwinnett Technical College Continuing Education Center.

Kroger was the presenting sponsor of the event where attendees learned about estate planning, vaccines, mental health and staying active.

As attendees enjoyed lunch, host Kim Yates engaged them in a Q&A session. Participants also won door prizes such as gift cards and a gratitude journal.

Kroger, Kaiser Permanente, the Estate and Asset Protection Law Firm, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution held one-on-one chats before the panel discussion.

Rounding out the panel were: Lateefah Watford, MD, doctor of psychiatry at Kaiser Permanente; Deanna McEwen, Pharm.D., pharmacist with Kroger Health’s Atlanta Division; Shannon Pawley, J.D., LL.M., attorney and CEO at the Estate & Asset Protection Law Firm; and Allisa Palladino, a dietitian-nutritionist and personal trainer.

Palladino answered questions about dietary challenges, remaining flexible, and ways to boost activity. Pawley discussed estate planning, wills and trusts and powers of attorney. McEwen talked about updates on vaccines and recommendations for taking aspirin. Watford addressed the importance of expressing gratitude, mental health red flags to look out for with older relatives, and managing care for senior family members.

For additional information about healthy living, things to do and more, look for Aging in Atlanta special sections in print and ePaper Sunday editions of the AJC. The next special section is coming Oct. 6.