By the time March rolls around, most of us are ready for the weather to turn. To celebrate the month that holds that first day of spring, get out and try something fun — whether it’s having drinks with friends, attending a film festival or bringing the whole family along to a special event. For inspiration, check out these six fun March activities.

Credit: Yvonne Zusel Credit: Yvonne Zusel

Grab a drink

Bubbles & Brews

Now-Monday, March 31. Pick up a free BrewPass from a participating location or download a free one online. Designated Hop Spots consist of breweries, wineries and distilleries across Cobb County. bubblesandbrews.com

Join this monthlong celebration of the unique breweries, wineries and distilleries across Cobb County. All you have to do is get a BrewPass and visit the Hop Spots on the Cobb Ale Trail. You’ll get a stamp at each location. Then, you can vote on your favorite drinks in a variety of categories. Attend specific events throughout the month and earn stamps faster. The more stamps you get, the bigger the prize. The BrewPass can be picked up at a participating beverage maker, or you can download it digitally.

Suwanee Beer Fest

1 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 15. General admission is $75 at the door. Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Avenue, Suwanee. suwaneebeerfest.com

Sample more than 400 craft beers from across the country at the 21-and-up Suwanee Beer Fest. Enjoy live music, backyard games like corn hole and other drinks and food from local restaurants and food trucks. You’ll find giveaways from local vendors as well as a home brew contest.

Credit: Atlanta Jewish Film Festival Credit: Atlanta Jewish Film Festival

Watch a film

Atlanta Jewish Film Festival

Now-Sunday, March 16. Films scheduled at different times throughout each week, with the opportunity to screen certain films from home. Tickets are $16 for weekday matinees and $18 for evenings and weekends. General admission Virtual Cinema tickets are $18 per household. Venues include theaters across Atlanta, Sandy Springs and Marietta. ajff.org

Celebrating its 25th year, the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival includes feature films, documentaries, shorts and more. With special events throughout the festival, attendees can check out panels and meet special celebrity guests. Enjoy movies at a variety of local theaters or screen certain selections from the comfort of your home. Movies share Jewish stories, focusing connections to the world and other communities.

DocuFest

Saturday, March 22 and Sunday, March 23. $99 for all-access pass. Limelight Theater, 349 Decatur Street, Suite L, Atalanta. docufest.com

As Atlanta’s documentary film festival, this event caters to an audience that loves watching real stories. Celebrating two decades of storytelling, entries this year capture the spirit, struggles and triumphs of humankind. Both shorts and features are screened during the festival. Screening also include submissions from the 14-day film challenge, which gives filmmakers 14 days to conceptualize, shoot and edit an original short. Purchase an all-access pass and for entry to a variety of local film festivals held throughout the year.

Credit: Rob Felt Credit: Rob Felt

Bring the whole family

Wing & Rock Fest

Noon-7 p.m. Saturday, March 22 and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, March 23. Free admission. Etowah River Park, 600 Brown Industrial Pkwy, Canton. wingandrockfest.com

Featuring over 75 flavors of wings from local restaurants and food trucks, Wing & Rock Fest is a family-friendly event that’s more than just delicious. Live rock music, a farmers market and kid zone are also available to enjoy. You’ll find arts and crafts activities and even a wing-eating contest at the third-largest chicken wing festival in the country. Beer and cocktails are available for the adults to enjoy as everyone samples their favorite grilled, fried and smoked wings across 80-acres of Etowah River Park.

Atlanta Science Festival

Saturday, March 8-Saturday, March 22. Events take place throughout the month across Atlanta concluding with the Exploration Expo Saturday March 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Piedmont Park, 1322 Monroe Drive, Atlanta. atlantasciencefestival.org

With science-based events across Atlanta, this multi-week celebration gives you plenty of opportunities to bring the family together in the name of science. Visit Georgia Tech, Fernbank Museum, Zoo Atlanta and more for special activities that encompass technology, math, engineering, science and robotics. All of this fun culminates with the Exploration Expo at Piedmont Park. This free event is Atlanta’s biggest interactive science experience and includes 100 hands-on activities with everything from robots to animals.