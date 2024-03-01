Although the official first day of spring isn’t until closer to the end of the month, the beginnings of the season are in the air. Whether celebrating St. Patrick’s Day or just getting out to a local festival, these six activities will help remind you winter is on its way out.

Get out your shamrock

Atlanta’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16. Free to the public. Parade route starts at the Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, and goes along Peachtree Street in Midtown. atlantastpats.com

With a variety of Irish organizations and businesses ready to share their heritage with Atlanta, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade is a family-friendly experience that emphasizes the diversity of the city. With the mantra that “everybody is Irish” even if just for one day, you’ll see festive floats, bands, Irish dancers, and more. Arrive by 11 a.m. to get a good spot along the parade route. This event goes on rain or shine.

The Luck of the Irish

1:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 17. Ticket prices vary. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree Street, NE Atlanta. 404-733-4800. aso.org/events/detail/the-luck-of-the-irish

Getting into the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day a little differently, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra celebrates the holiday through music. The Luck of the Irish lets you explore Irish fairytales through a selection of pieces ranging from classical compositions to tracks featured in movies. All with a nod to Irish culture, this family-friendly performance offers people of all ages the chance to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day together.

Have a little wine

North Georgia Wine Country Tour

10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, March 17. $120 per ticket. Trader Vic’s, 255 Courtland Street NE, Atlanta. Pick-up and drop-off are in the same location. Meet outside. wanderwomenproject.com/event/north-georgia-wine-country-tour-from-atlanta/2024-03-17

With transportation, lunch, and tastings of up to 13 different wines, this day-long excursion into the North Georgia Mountains is full of local fun. Set against a beautiful natural backdrop, you’ll sample wine from multiple vineyards, making a final stop in Helen for some free time to eat, drink, and shop around town. Transportation is provided every step of the way to allow you to enjoy the day rather than worry about getting yourself from one stop to the next.

Georgia Food and Wine Festival

7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, March 22, 1- 4 p.m. Saturday, March 23, noon-4 p.m. Sunday, March 24. Daily tickets and VIP Lounge access are available, prices vary. Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Rd. SW, Marietta. georgiafoodandwinefestival.com

Offering up tastings, cooking demonstrations, and plenty of drinks to sample, the Georgia Food and Wine Festival will keep you busy. You pick and choose what you’d like to attend, buying separate tickets for each day. If you want to bring the whole family, Sunday Funday offers a free Kids Zone along with a VIP Oyster Roast for adults. Live music and an artisan shopping village round out the weekend.

Visit a festival

Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, March 23 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, March 24. Free admission. Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Rd., Brookhaven. brookhavenga.gov/festival

Live musical performances by well-known bands accompany the many activities available at the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival. In addition to the music, there are plenty of food vendors, an artist market, Kids Zone, and a classic car show. This family-friendly and pet-friendly event easily has something for everyone to enjoy.

Sandy Springs Artsapaloooza Spring Arts Festival

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 30, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, March 31. Free admission. 6100 Lake Forrest Drive NE, Sandy Springs. sandyspringsartsapalooza.com

Bringing art to the streets of Sandy Springs, the Artsapalooza Festival features the work of up to 125 different artists. You’ll also find interactive art stations to get everyone’s creativity flowing. The weekend celebration includes local musicians and a children’s play area. There’s even a Sunday Easter egg hunt.