March is an ideal time to welcome the intriguing sights and sounds of birds as temperatures climb. It is also a perfect opportunity to explore the art of bird-watching and discover its benefits.

Love for nature

Atlanta resident Gus Kaufman, PhD., has been fascinated by birds his whole life. Growing up in Macon, he was inspired by his parents’ love for nature — especially birds.

“When I was 4 or 5, we moved to a house in the woods, and they would feed the birds.” Kaufman said. “There was a professor at Mercer who had a pair of World War I Army surplus binoculars, and he would teach my dad about birds.”

When he was 10, the Macon Telegraph published a story after he built his first bird feeder. Today, Kaufman’s appreciation for birds has expanded. He is a Birds Georgia board member and leads field trips — most of which are free — in Atlanta and around the state. He is also involved with the organization Greater Atlanta Gay and Lesbian Birders.

Credit: Photos Courtesy of Eric Bowles/Bowles Images Credit: Photos Courtesy of Eric Bowles/Bowles Images

Enjoying the walking

Retired Registered Nurse, Phyllis Abramson of Midtown, has been a birder for many years and walks 3 to 5 miles almost daily.

“Walk with someone who enjoys the environment and ecosystem. Not just someone trying to get their steps,” she said. “Find a place where you feel safe and comfortable and enjoy utilizing your five senses.”

Mental health boost

Birding is ideal as a hobby and offers countless benefits, including improved mental health.

“Walking is beneficial, but walking in nature is even better. It calms the nervous system and centers us, “Kaufman, a clinical psychologist, noted.

Birding builds connections with nature, others, and self. For those seeking relief from anxiety, depression or stress, Kaufman recommends gardening or joining a hiking or walking club — some outdoors groups take hikes at state parks, which are good ways to glimpse birds.

How to begin

If you are new to bird-watching, there are several nearby parks and nature preserves that are ideal to begin: Zonolite Park, Westside Park, Constitution Lakes, Newman Wetlands Center, and Chattahoochee Nature Center.

To enhance the experience Kaufman recommended buying a pair of binoculars and setting up a bird feeder at home to enjoy. He also suggested using technology such as the Merlin Bird ID app, which identifies bird songs, like the dawn chorus, and bird type. The eBird app allows birders to record and share their sightings.