Aging in Atlanta
Aging in Atlanta

How memory decline increases financial vulnerability

Cognitive decline can make seniors more susceptible to scams and financial losses

5 Unique Georgia Retirement Communities.
By
16 minutes ago

The signs often start small. Maybe Dad wired money to a “grandchild in jail” who turned out to be a scammer. Or Mom invested hundreds in questionable supplements. For millions of families, these scenarios aren’t just cautionary tales — they’re reality.

A study from the University of Michigan reveals a critical connection between cognitive decline and financial vulnerability in seniors. Researchers, who studied data collected from 1998 to 2014, found more than 60% of older adults experienced significant memory decline — typically a 20% drop in cognitive test scores over two years, the Wall Street Journal reported. Plus, 80% of those affected didn’t recognize their declining cognitive abilities.

ExploreMake your retirement savings last: Smart strategies for a secure future

The financial consequences can be severe. Seniors unaware of their cognitive decline lost an average of $31,000 over two years, while those who acknowledged their memory changes lost substantially less — around $5,400.

Franco Peracchi, of the University of Rome Tor Vergata, told the Wall Street Journal that formerly successful investors face particular risks.

“People participating in the stock market often start with high cognitive abilities, so after losing some memory, they may be overconfident in their abilities,” Peracchi said. “They’re not aware that they’ve lost memory, so they’re more susceptible to financial losses.”

ExplorePositive outlook on aging can mean positive things for cognitive health

Financial protection starts with early, positive conversations. Asset protection and estate planning attorney Thomas Vanness III told Scripps News instead of confronting a parent about memory concerns, try offering practical help, like “Would you like me to set up automatic bill pay for your accounts?”

By staying alert to early warning signs, like unusual purchases or confusion with routine financial tasks, and holding open discussions about money management, families may be able to help their loved one’s retirement savings remain secure.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

Ted Danson, 76, on aging: ‘Don’t slow down, just keep going ...’1h ago
‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers stolen by ex-mobster could fetch $1M at auction
Veterans Day Q&A: Local veterans open up about their service
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election boards certified Trump’s win. Some Republicans objected to the law.
Laken Riley case: Jose Ibarra waives right to jury in murder trial
He sold $1.3M in Taylor Swift, UGA, Masters tickets. Police say they were fake