Georgia ranks among worst states for senior health, wealth and well-being

Working longer, earning less

By 2033, 1 in every 12 workers in the United States will be 65 or older. That growth is projected to be fueled by a 79% increase in workers ages 75 and older, and a 22.4% jump among those 65-74, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Some seniors work longer by choice, wanting “to extend their careers for personal fulfillment, mental stimulation and the social connections their jobs provide,” the Seniorly report stated. Others stay because they can’t afford to stop working.

Georgia seniors earn a median income of $53,005 — below the national average — and face 160 age discrimination complaints per 100,000 eligible workers, one of the highest rates in the country. Even for older adults looking to reinvent themselves, the path isn’t easy: New business applications have dropped 14.5% in the past year, limiting opportunities for aspiring senior entrepreneurs.

More downfalls for seniors in Georgia

Beyond the paycheck, many older adults in Georgia are struggling to meet basic needs. A study by Retirement Living found nearly 10% of Georgia seniors experience food insecurity — one of the highest rates in the U.S. The state also has the third-highest senior poverty rate, worsened by steep rent prices and limited public transportation options.

Health outcomes aren’t much better. Georgia ranks 39th in the nation for senior health, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. From 2021 to 2022, depression rates among older Georgians spiked by 29%. And since 2017, drug-related deaths in this age group have increased by nearly 28%.

Southern states struggle across the board

Despite affordability and warmer climates, many Southern states are scoring low across metrics that matter most to older adults, especially when it comes to health care, income and quality of life. Alongside Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and South Carolina consistently rank among the worst places for retirement and senior well-being.

With the nation’s senior population rapidly growing, especially in states like Georgia, it might be time to rethink what growing older looks like — and take action to improve it.