Join The Atlanta-Journal Constitution for a fun and informative event in Cobb, and discover tools to help you thrive as you age.

The AJC is committed to facilitating conversations on topics important to aging in Atlanta and providing you with resources to live your best life. As we continue our ninth year producing content focused on subjects of interest to the 55+ community, our next live event will be 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

Local experts will cover all the hot topics at the event, for which Kroger is our presenting sponsor. Doors open at 11 a.m. Parking is free thanks to our generous sponsors. Kaiser Permanente’s Mobile Health Vehicle will also be on-site.

Returning panelists include Shannon Pawley, J.D., LL.M., attorney and CEO at the Estate & Asset Protection Law Firm; Lateefah Watford, MD, doctor of psychiatry at Kaiser Permanente; and Erin Webb, Pharm. D., Kroger Pharmacy Manager, Atlanta Division. Also joining is new panelist Fiona Baldwin, MD, physician in family medicine, at the Southeast Permanente Medical Group.

As attendees grab lunch, they’ll hear about asset protection and estate planning, mental health, prescription management, and other topics.

And be sure to catch our special sections coming Sunday, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1 in your ePaper and newspaper.

Visit ajc.com/agingevents, where you can view the schedule of events.

The AJC Aging in Atlanta October event

Tuesday, Oct. 29

11 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre: 2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy