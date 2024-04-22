Analysis: Georgia is the No. 3 worst state for senior care staffing

Georgia is the No. 3 worst state for senior care staffing amid the national shortage, according to a new data.

The study, conducted by Seniorly Resource Center, pulled statistics from all 50 states and the District of Columbia from six metrics.

Results found Georgia to be the third worst state for senior care staffing based on nursing home turnover and staffing shortages, ratio of health care workers to occupancy rates, home beds, supply of home health aides and more.

“Missouri, Georgia, Tennessee, and North Carolina … had poor ratios of nursing home staff to occupied beds,” the study wrote.

Because of its availability of home health care services, California is the best state of senior care. The study revealed eight of the bottom 10 states were in the South.

“Georgia had one of the lowest rates of home health aide supply, with 18.6 residents 75+ per home health aide in the state,” the study wrote.

Key findings that led to Georgia’s ranking were:

1.4 nurses per occupied bed (No. 50 in the nation)

3.3 people aged 75 and older per home health aide (No. 49 in the nation)

69% primary care workforce adequately staffed, including geriatrics (No. 38 in the nation)

Explore Vice President Harris to reveal final rules mandating minimum standards for nursing home staffing

Although the Peach States ranked very low on the scale, The study pointed out are five key things families should look for.

Training and onboarding: Ask about a community’s training policies and onboarding process for new staff members.

Staffing: Inquire about their staffing shortages, turnovers, levels and caregiver qualifications. Also ask about 24-hour assistance and other around-the-clock care.

Licensing: Do a little research on all licensing in the facility, from the doctors to if the location is up to code, and talk about care and safety protocols.

Discuss: When visiting a community, use this moment to talk about others living at the facility, activities, other caregivers on staff and community guidelines. This is a great way to determine if that facility can offer the right care for you or your family member.

Ask a friend: If you have friends the same age, or younger neighbors who have used homes or in-home care, they can help with personal testimonials and shorten the list of possible places to check out.

“By understanding regional trends, we can push to improve the quality of care for older adults and ensure that seniors receive the support they need,” the study wrote.