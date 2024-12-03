Whether through porch parties, potlucks or lending a hand to a neighbor in need, there’s no shortage of ways to get involved in Atlanta’s storied Inman Park neighborhood.

Lifelong Inman Park is a subcommittee of the larger Inman Park Neighborhood Association. It’s all about integrating aging into planning, development and daily living, according to chair Cathie Berger.

Berger, a retired social worker, said the 10-year-old organization has roots in the Atlanta Regional Commission’s vision for lifelong communities that have the foresight to support individuals of all ages, including seniors wanting to age in place.

“We want to be part of the community, and these activities are all to enhance our lives either by stimulation or by providing service,” she said.

Credit: Contributed by Lifelong Inman Park Credit: Contributed by Lifelong Inman Park

Below are nine ways to connect, learn, create or volunteer through Lifelong Inman Park — or use as a template to start your own neighborhood support group.

1. Neighbor-to-Neighbor. Whether you have the occasional need for help managing daily activities or want to assist others, this group coordinated by Jackie Lawrence is there to fill the gaps. They deliver meals, drive patients to appointments, give caregivers short-term breaks and even change light bulbs in an effort to provide short-term assistance to get neighbors back on their feet.

In some cases, neighbors have helped extend someone’s ability to stay in their Inman Park home by several years, Lawrence said, recalling a particular neighbor who had spent her entire existence in the neighborhood. Cognitive issues almost caused her to lose her home until neighbors stepped in.

“We extended … her independence by about four years,” Lawrence said. “Nobody had to work that hard, but we all kept an eye on her.”

The concept of retirement villages isn’t new, but the full-fledged lifelong communities concept is ripe for expansion, Lawrence said, noting the Neighbor-to-Neighbor program is modeled after a good Samaritan initiative at her church.

“This could happen in any community, and it’s a really good idea for helping people out,” Lawrence said. “I am single, and I live in a town where I have zero family, and if I had a crisis, my friends would be what kept me in my house.”

2. Join the Memory Loss Caregiver Support Group. This group meets monthly to bring together neighborhood residents who are supporting someone with memory issues.

3. Experiencing Aging Discussion group. Led by Moira Keller, this monthly gathering offers community and support to individuals navigating the aging process by making space to probe key questions: What does aging mean in daily life? What challenges are there? What good things do I experience as I grow older?

4. Wine and Theater gatherings. Do you love going out but you’re worried you’ll be alone? This group meets in a member’s home for a glass of wine and schedules group outings at The Horizon theater.

5. Senior housing planning. This is a search committee investigating the possibility of bringing in an independent senior housing facility to offer services for those who need long-term support and care.

6. Cooking and More. It’s said that food brings people together, and this interest group is no exception. Meetings are held in the afternoons and focus on cooking demos and camaraderie where guests can explore cuisines, share tips, and enhance their knowledge of cooking and beverages.

7. Trash patrol. In an effort to keep Inman Park’s streets litter-free, this cleanup crew makes it their mission to keep things spic and span for everyone’s enjoyment.

8. Coordinating Committee. The leadership circle is a small committee that meets monthly to discuss and plan opportunities for the rest of the organization.

“We just keep everything going and are always looking for new ways in which we can enhance lives,” Berger said.

The committee’s activities are wide-ranging. In the past, they’ve supported sidewalk repair efforts and the annual Inman Park Festival.

9. Information sessions. Under the leadership of a neighborhood coordinator, participants can enjoy educational sessions that feature guest speakers delivering information on resources, services, health and other aging-related issues, such as hospice, caregiving and medication management.

“This is truly a community, a neighborhood where people know one another, where people are always working together to do something,” Berger said.

For contacts and more information, visit ipna.memberclicks.net/lifelong-inman-park.