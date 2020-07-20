VOTE: Who has the best vegan food in metro Atlanta?

Becoming a vegan doesn’t mean you’re forced to eat salads for the rest of your life. Atlanta’s vegan restaurants make sure of that.
Dishes range from burgers to curried “ungoat,” to pad thai with tofu and sweet pea ravioli in curry jus with leeks and mushrooms.
World Vegan Month isn’t until November, but we couldn’t wait to find out where our readers go when they need a tasty, filling plant-based meal. So this week’s Best of Atlanta poll asks: Who has the best vegan food in metro Atlanta?
Here are your choices:
If your favorite spot isn’t on our list, you can submit a write-in nominee by emailing your pick to nancy.clanton@ajc.com by 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The winner will be announced Monday, July 27.