VOTE: Who has the best vegan food in metro Atlanta?

Study Says Vegans May Outlive Us All Published in The Journal of Nutrition, a study conducted of 840 people eating five different diets found that vegans had the healthiest results. Study participants gave blood, urine and fat samples which were then examined by scientists for various biomarkers. The study found that vegans had the highest levels of an antioxidant called carotenoids, which has been found to decrease the risk of disease. This is presumably because vegans consumed more vegetables and fruits

My Atlanta | 1 hour ago
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A plant-based diet is more than just salads, and Atlanta restaurants are proof of that

Becoming a vegan doesn’t mean you’re forced to eat salads for the rest of your life. Atlanta’s vegan restaurants make sure of that.

Dishes range from burgers to curried “ungoat,” to pad thai with tofu and sweet pea ravioli in curry jus with leeks and mushrooms.

World Vegan Month isn’t until November, but we couldn’t wait to find out where our readers go when they need a tasty, filling plant-based meal. So this week’s Best of Atlanta poll asks: Who has the best vegan food in metro Atlanta?

Here are your choices:

If your favorite spot isn’t on our list, you can submit a write-in nominee by emailing your pick to nancy.clanton@ajc.com by 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The winner will be announced Monday, July 27.

