X

WNBA champion Hawkins signs two-year deal with Atlanta Dream

Washington Mystics forward Tianna Hawkins (21) brings the ball up the court during the first half of a WNBA basketball first round playoff game against the Phoenix Mercury, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Washington Mystics forward Tianna Hawkins (21) brings the ball up the court during the first half of a WNBA basketball first round playoff game against the Phoenix Mercury, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Credit: AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

State Sports Report | Updated 30 minutes ago
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Tianna Hawkins, who helped the Washington Mystics to the WNBA title in 2019, has signed a multi-year deal with the Atlanta Dream.

The 6-foor-3 Hawkins, the sixth overall pick of the 2013 WNBA draft, has averaged 6.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in her seven-year career. Hawkins averaged 9.5 points per game during Washington’s championship season and played a career-high 19.4 minutes per game in 2020, averaging 8.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

“Tianna brings a championship mentality from Washington and a desire to do whatever it takes for her team to win,” said head coach Nikki Collen.

“I am so excited for this opportunity to join the Dream,” said Tianna Hawkins. "My focus is to be a positive asset to the organization and to also continue to grow as a basketball player.”
“I am so excited for this opportunity to join the Dream,” said Tianna Hawkins. "My focus is to be a positive asset to the organization and to also continue to grow as a basketball player.”

Credit: Photo courtesy of the Atlanta Dream

Credit: Photo courtesy of the Atlanta Dream

Said Hawkins: ““I am so excited for this opportunity to join the Dream .... I look forward to competing every day with such a great group of people, bringing in good energy and being a great teammate.”

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.