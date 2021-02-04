WNBA champion Hawkins signs two-year deal with Atlanta Dream

The 6-foor-3 Hawkins, the sixth overall pick of the 2013 WNBA draft, has averaged 6.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in her seven-year career. Hawkins averaged 9.5 points per game during Washington’s championship season and played a career-high 19.4 minutes per game in 2020, averaging 8.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

“Tianna brings a championship mentality from Washington and a desire to do whatever it takes for her team to win,” said head coach Nikki Collen.