ajc logo
X

Why Georgia should legalize sports gambling

Lee Turner is a 45-year-old Dunwoody resident who has enjoyed sports gambling since he was a freshman at Georgia Tech betting on football games via a dorm-room bookie. He wants Georgia legislators to approve sports gambling.

Combined ShapeCaption
Lee Turner is a 45-year-old Dunwoody resident who has enjoyed sports gambling since he was a freshman at Georgia Tech betting on football games via a dorm-room bookie. He wants Georgia legislators to approve sports gambling.

Sports
By Lee Turner, For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Lee Turner is a 45-year-old Dunwoody resident who has enjoyed sports gambling since he was a freshman at Georgia Tech betting on football games via a dorm-room bookie.

I am writing to support legalizing sports gambling in Georgia. In summary, the genie is out of the bottle with ubiquitous access to sports gambling through technology. Via technology, sports betting is easier than ever and only getting easier as leagues and technology companies make gambling part of the sports mainstream. Georgia is losing access to a meaningful way to positively impact Georgia youth by forcing Georgia residents to other platforms for sports betting alternatives (i.e., legal sportsbooks in neighboring states), offshore accounts or illegal local bookmakers.

By legalizing sports gambling, Georgia could make a positive impact on the public education system. I was a recipient of the HOPE scholarship (via the Georgia Lottery), and legalizing sports gambling could have a similar impact on another generation of Georgia public school students.

The moral corrosion of gambling is a common concern for opponents of legalizing sports gambling. This concern is more of a reason for legalization, in my opinion. By moving people to a monitored platform with regulation, we can now identify people that need help and get them solutions before problems turn into addictions.

In summary, I think legalization could make an immediate impact on the next generation of Georgia’s students by moving a common activity to an online regulated platform.

Georgia sports gambling at crossroads: AJC coverage

Read more from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about Georgia sports gambling:

An ongoing saga of legalizing sports betting in the Georgia Legislature

Calvin Ridley’s costly $11.1 million cautionary gambling tale

Atlanta teams frustrated but continue to support legal sports betting

What are options for Georgia sports gamblers under current laws?

Cunningham: I’m for sports gambling in Georgia if social costs are mitigated

Why Georgia should not legalize sports gambling

What you should know about sports gambling in Tennessee

What you should know about sports gambling in North Carolina


Editors' Picks
What are options for Georgia sports gamblers under current laws?3h ago
Hawks draft Duke’s AJ Griffin, Connecticut’s Tyrese Martin
12h ago
With World Cup secured, Atlanta pursuing other sports mega-events
1h ago
Georgia Tech, Iowa to meet in ACC/Big Ten Challenge in November
3h ago
Georgia Tech, Iowa to meet in ACC/Big Ten Challenge in November
3h ago
Why Georgia should not legalize sports gambling
24m ago
The Latest
Why Georgia should not legalize sports gambling
24m ago
What are options for Georgia sports gamblers under current laws?
3h ago
What you should know about sports gambling in North Carolina
18h ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top