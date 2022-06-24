Why Georgia should legalize sports gambling

I am writing to support legalizing sports gambling in Georgia. In summary, the genie is out of the bottle with ubiquitous access to sports gambling through technology. Via technology, sports betting is easier than ever and only getting easier as leagues and technology companies make gambling part of the sports mainstream. Georgia is losing access to a meaningful way to positively impact Georgia youth by forcing Georgia residents to other platforms for sports betting alternatives (i.e., legal sportsbooks in neighboring states), offshore accounts or illegal local bookmakers.

By legalizing sports gambling, Georgia could make a positive impact on the public education system. I was a recipient of the HOPE scholarship (via the Georgia Lottery), and legalizing sports gambling could have a similar impact on another generation of Georgia public school students.