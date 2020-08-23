Where the FedEx Cup playoff stands

Harry Higgs moved up 24 places to 48th. Alex Noran moved up 31 places to 47th. Russell Henley moved up 40 places to 61st. Robby Shelton moved up 19 places to 62nd. Jason Kokrak moved up 24 spots to 66th place. Louis Oosthuizen moved up 29 places to 70th.

Moved Out

Doc Redman dropped 11 spots to 71st. Sung Kang dropped 11 places to 72nd. Denny McCarthy dropped eight places to 73rd. Phil Mickelson dropped eight places to 75th. Henrick Norlander dropped eight places to 76th. Xinjun Zhang dropped eight places to 78th.

On the Cutline

Billy Horschel will enter the BMW Championship in 30th place, needing to at least remain there to advance to Atlanta.

Biggest Move Up

Russell Henley’s jump of 40 spots was the biggest jump up, moving him from 101st. Charley Hoffman made the second biggest jump, moving up 34 spots, but finished 77th.

Biggest Move Down

Nate Lashley dropped 12 spots but it mattered little. He fell from 84th to 96th.

Big Putts

Jason Kokrak eagled the 18th hole to move up 24 spots to 66th. Charles Howell III birdied the 18th hole to squeak into on the final spots, finishing 69th. Louis Oosthuizen also birdied the 18th hold to take the final spot at 70th, bumping Doc Redman out of the playoffs.

Eliminated

Some of the big names joining Mickelson to have his playoff run end were Justin Rose (91st), Tommy Fleetwood (92nd), Rickie Fowler (94th) and Jordan Spieth (107th).