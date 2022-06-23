What you should know about sports gambling in Tennessee

A: Tennessee currently has nine sportsbook operators – though a couple of additional operators have been approved – and users can wager on sporting events anywhere in the state through their apps. Because there are no casinos in the state, Tennessee has not had a significant push for legalized in-person sports gambling.

Q: Do you have to be from Tennessee to engage in sports gambling in the state?

A: No, Tennessee residents and those from outside the state are allowed to wager online on sporting events.

Q: Are there limitations on sports gambling?

A: Sports gambling in Tennessee is restricted to those 21 years or older. While betting on professional and collegiate sports contests is legal, sports gamblers cannot place live prop bets (wagers tied to specific facets aside from the outcome) on college games. Users are allowed only one account at each licensed sportsbook, and those who are a part of leagues or teams cannot place legal wagers.

Q: Is sports gambling profitable for Tennessee?

A: Yes, the state collects 20% of adjusted sports betting revenue in taxes, with most of that revenue stream going toward Tennessee’s education programs. Tennessee takes in millions of taxes each month from online sports gambling, with peaks during major sporting events such as March Madness and football season.

Q: Is there momentum for further legislation?

A: There is not significant traction for legislation in the coming months, as the lack of casinos in Tennessee and the success of online sports gambling options have negated any immediate demand for further expansion of sports gambling.

Q: What similarities could we see if Georgia goes the online route?

A: Like Tennessee, Georgia does not have any land-based casinos, so online sports gambling could be an appealing option if gambling is legalized in the future. Tennessee’s restriction on live prop betting for college games would be another issue to track given Georgia’s college football presence.