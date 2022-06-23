Since legalizing mobile sports gambling in 2019, Tennessee has become a player in the Southeast for those looking to wager online on collegiate and professional sporting events. Sports gambling has been called a success in its first years in Tennessee, bringing in millions in taxes every month for the state and plenty of revenue for sportsbooks.
Here’s what you should know about sports gambling in Tennessee:
Q: What types of sports gambling are legal in Tennessee?
A: Online sports gambling is the only form of legal sports wagering in the state. In 2019, Tennessee became the first state to directly regulate legal sports gambling, officially launching betting in November 2020. In most states, online sportsbooks are required to partner with brick-and-mortar locations, but Tennessee does not have any casinos.
Q: Where can I go for sports gambling in Tennessee?
A: Tennessee currently has nine sportsbook operators – though a couple of additional operators have been approved – and users can wager on sporting events anywhere in the state through their apps. Because there are no casinos in the state, Tennessee has not had a significant push for legalized in-person sports gambling.
Q: Do you have to be from Tennessee to engage in sports gambling in the state?
A: No, Tennessee residents and those from outside the state are allowed to wager online on sporting events.
Q: Are there limitations on sports gambling?
A: Sports gambling in Tennessee is restricted to those 21 years or older. While betting on professional and collegiate sports contests is legal, sports gamblers cannot place live prop bets (wagers tied to specific facets aside from the outcome) on college games. Users are allowed only one account at each licensed sportsbook, and those who are a part of leagues or teams cannot place legal wagers.
Q: Is sports gambling profitable for Tennessee?
A: Yes, the state collects 20% of adjusted sports betting revenue in taxes, with most of that revenue stream going toward Tennessee’s education programs. Tennessee takes in millions of taxes each month from online sports gambling, with peaks during major sporting events such as March Madness and football season.
Q: Is there momentum for further legislation?
A: There is not significant traction for legislation in the coming months, as the lack of casinos in Tennessee and the success of online sports gambling options have negated any immediate demand for further expansion of sports gambling.
Q: What similarities could we see if Georgia goes the online route?
A: Like Tennessee, Georgia does not have any land-based casinos, so online sports gambling could be an appealing option if gambling is legalized in the future. Tennessee’s restriction on live prop betting for college games would be another issue to track given Georgia’s college football presence.
