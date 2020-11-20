X

Week 12: High school football scoreboard

High schools | 19 minutes ago

East Coweta hosts Newnan Friday with the winner capturing the Region 2-7A championship.

Newnan (9-0, 3-0) can claim its first region title and 10-0 regular season since 2009, and East Coweta (7-1, 2-0) is going for its first region title since 2001.

This is the first time that these schools have played when both were ranked since 1993.

In other games:

Archer (6-3, 5-0) faces Norcross (9-0, 5-0) with the winner claiming the Region 7-7A championship.

The winner of the Dacula-Buford game will be the 8-6A champion and the loser will be the runner-up.

High school football scores

