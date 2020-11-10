Week 11 college football schedule: How to watch all 54 FBS games

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Tuesday-Saturday. All times are EDT.
There are 16 games that feature teams in the Top 25, but no head-to-head matchups.
Again this week, all start times and TV information are subject to change because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The SEC was hit hard by the virus this week. By Tuesday afternoon, three games were canceled: Auburn at Mississippi State, Texas A&M at Tennessee and Alabama at LSU. The first two were rescheduled for Dec. 12, which was the date built into the SEC schedule to accommodate postponements. LSU already is playing Florida that day, so the fate of Bama-LSU remains uncertain.
Also, the Memphis-Navy game was postponed, though the teams don’t have a common open date remaining, and the Air Force-Wyoming game was canceled and declared a no contest.
Time, Teams, Network
» Tuesday, Nov. 10
7 p.m., Akron at Ohio, CBS Sports Network
7:30 p.m., Kent State at Bowling Green, ESPN2
8 p.m., Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, ESPN
» Wednesday, Nov. 11
7 p.m., Eastern Michigan at Ball State, CBS Sports Network
8 p.m., Central Michigan at Northern Illinois, ESPNU
8 p.m., Toledo at Western Michigan, ESPN
» Thursday, Nov. 12
8 p.m., Colorado State at Boise State, FS1
» Friday, Nov. 13
7 p.m., Florida Atlantic at Florida International, CBS Sports Network
7 p.m., Iowa at Minnesota, FS1
7:30 p.m., East Carolina at No. 7 Cincinnati, ESPN2
» Saturday, Nov. 14
American Athletic
Noon, Army at Tulane, ESPN-Plus
3 p.m., South Florida at Houston, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., No. 19 SMU at Tulsa, ESPN2
7:30 p.m., Temple at Central Florida, ESPNU
ACC
Noon, No. 9 Miami at Virginia Tech, ESPN2
Noon, Wake Forest at North Carolina, ACC Network
3:30 p.m., Louisville at Virginia, ACC Network
3:30 p.m. No. 2 Notre Dame at Boston College, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)
7 p.m., Pitt at Georgia Tech, Fox Sports regional networks (Fox Sports South in the Atlanta market)
7:30 p.m., Florida State at N.C. State, ACC Network
Big 12
Noon, TCU at West Virginia, Fox
4 p.m., Baylor at Texas Tech, FS1
Big Ten
Noon, Illinois at Rutgers, Big Ten Network
Noon, No. 10 Indiana at Michigan State, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)
7:30 p.m., No. 13 Wisconsin at Michigan, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)
TBA, No. 23 Northwestern at Purdue, Big Ten Network
TBA, No. 3 Ohio State at Maryland, Big Ten Network
TBA, Penn State at Nebraska, FS1
Conference USA
Noon, Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, ESPN3
Noon, Middle Tennessee at No. 16 Marshall, CBS Sports Network
3 p.m., North Texas at Alabama-Birmingham, Stadium (Fox Sports Southeast in the Atlanta market)
3 p.m., Texas-El Paso at Texas-San Antonio, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., Rice at Louisiana Tech, ESPN3
3:30 p.m., Southern Mississippi at Western Kentucky, CBS Sports Network
Mountain West
2:30 p.m., Fresno State at Utah State, FS2
4 p.m., Hawaii at San Diego State, Spectrum Sports
6:30 p.m., Nevada at New Mexico, FS2
10:30 p.m., UNLV at San Jose State, FS2
Pac-12
3:30 p.m., Colorado at Stanford, ESPN2
3:30 p.m., No. 20 USC at Arizona, Fox
7 p.m., No. 11 Oregon at Washington State, Fox
10:30 p.m., California at Arizona State, ESPN2
10:30 p.m., Utah at UCLA, Fox
11 p.m., Oregon State at Washington, FS1
SEC
Noon, No. 12 Georgia at Missouri, ESPN
Noon, Vanderbilt at Kentucky, SEC Network
7 p.m., Arkansas at No. 6 Florida, ESPN
7:30 p.m., South Carolina at Ole Miss, SEC Network
Sun Belt
Noon, No. 15 Coastal Carolina at Troy, ESPNU
2 p.m., South Alabama at No. 25 Louisiana-Lafayette, ESPN-Plus
2:30 p.m., Georgia State at Appalachian State, ESPN-Plus
3 p.m., Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas State, ESPN3
3:30 p.m., Texas State at Georgia Southern, ESPN3
FBS independents
Noon, Western Carolina at No. 22 Liberty, ESPN3