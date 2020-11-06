X

Week 10: High school football scoreboard

Grayson will look to remain unbeaten Friday night when it faces a tough road challenge against Gwinnett County foe Brookwood.

The Rams (7-0, 2-0 in Region 4-7A) reassumed the state’s No. 1 ranking last week after its 47-7 victory over Parkview. Brookwood (6-1) was ranked No. 4 before last week’s loss to unranked Newton.

Other top games include:

- Lowndes (6-0) at Colquitt County (5-0)

- Roswell (6-0) at Milton (5-1)

- Stephenson (4-0) at Marist (5-0)

