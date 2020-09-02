X

Week 1 college football schedule: How to watch all 9 FBS games

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)
(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Credit: Young Kwak

Credit: Young Kwak

Sports | 1 hour ago
By David Wellham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Thursday-Saturday. All times are EDT.

There are no games between Top 25 teams and none among Power 5 conference schools in the first full weekend of a college football season radically altered because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Power 5 matchups begin in Week 2 with the start of play in the ACC and the Big 12. The SEC plans to debut Sept. 26. The Big Ten and the Pac-12 have said they won’t play this year, though reports indicate that the Big Ten could reconsider. Of course, all schedules are subject to change.

Time, Teams, Network

» Thursday, Sept. 3

8 p.m., Central Arkansas at Alabama-Birmingham, ESPN3

9 p.m., South Alabama at Southern Miss, CBS Sports Network

» Saturday, Sept. 5

American Athletic

4:30 p.m., SMU at Texas State, ESPN

8 p.m., Arkansas State at Memphis, ESPN

Conference USA

1 p.m., Eastern Kentucky at Marshall, ESPN

1:30 p.m. Middle Tennessee at Army, CBS Sports Network

7:30 p.m., Houston Baptist at North Texas, ESPN3

9 p.m., Stephen F. Austin at Texas-El Paso, ESPN3

Sun Belt

4:30 p.m., SMU at Texas State, ESPN

8 p.m., Arkansas State at Memphis, ESPN

FBS independents

1:30 p.m. Middle Tennessee at Army, CBS Sports Network

» Monday, Sept. 7

8 p.m., BYU at Navy, ESPN

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.