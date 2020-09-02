Week 1 college football schedule: How to watch all 9 FBS games

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Thursday-Saturday. All times are EDT.
There are no games between Top 25 teams and none among Power 5 conference schools in the first full weekend of a college football season radically altered because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Power 5 matchups begin in Week 2 with the start of play in the ACC and the Big 12. The SEC plans to debut Sept. 26. The Big Ten and the Pac-12 have said they won’t play this year, though reports indicate that the Big Ten could reconsider. Of course, all schedules are subject to change.
Time, Teams, Network
» Thursday, Sept. 3
8 p.m., Central Arkansas at Alabama-Birmingham, ESPN3
9 p.m., South Alabama at Southern Miss, CBS Sports Network
» Saturday, Sept. 5
American Athletic
4:30 p.m., SMU at Texas State, ESPN
8 p.m., Arkansas State at Memphis, ESPN
Conference USA
1 p.m., Eastern Kentucky at Marshall, ESPN
1:30 p.m. Middle Tennessee at Army, CBS Sports Network
7:30 p.m., Houston Baptist at North Texas, ESPN3
9 p.m., Stephen F. Austin at Texas-El Paso, ESPN3
Sun Belt
FBS independents
» Monday, Sept. 7
8 p.m., BYU at Navy, ESPN