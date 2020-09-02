Week 1 college football schedule: How to watch all 9 FBS games

There are no games between Top 25 teams and none among Power 5 conference schools in the first full weekend of a college football season radically altered because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Power 5 matchups begin in Week 2 with the start of play in the ACC and the Big 12. The SEC plans to debut Sept. 26. The Big Ten and the Pac-12 have said they won’t play this year, though reports indicate that the Big Ten could reconsider. Of course, all schedules are subject to change.