Valdosta State, West Georgia sidelined as Gulf South delays fall season

The Gulf South Conference announced Wednesday that it will postpone competition in football and three other sports until at least Jan. 1.
Valdosta State, West Georgia and Shorter are among the conference members impacted by the decision, which also postpones competition in basketball, soccer and volleyball.
“I’m disappointed for our fall sport student-athletes, our coaches, our fans and supporters,” Valdosta State director of athletics Herb Reinhard said in a statement released by the school. “The health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our absolute priority.”
“Postponing the fall season was certainly a difficult decision to be made,” UWG director of athletics Daryl Dickey said in a statement. “Our athletes have put in countless hours of hard work to earn their places on our teams and the opportunity to represent our institution. However, their health and safety are our highest priorities, and this decision aligns with those priorities.”