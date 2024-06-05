Two-time Peachtree Road Race winner gets six-year ban for doping

The panel imposed a six-year ban because of what it deemed the “aggravating circumstances” in the case, up from a standard four-year doping ban. He will be banned until May 2029.

Kipruto was disqualified from all of his results since September 2018, meaning he loses a world championship bronze medal in the 10,000 meters from 2019 and his 10k road record from 2020 set in Valencia.

Kipruto won the Peachtree Road Race in 2019, as a 19-year-old, and in 2022, as a 22-year-old.

In 2019, Kipruto finished the 50th running of the Peachtree in 27 minutes, one second. It earned him a $50,000 prize for breaking the course record, but also further cemented his place as one of the fastest runners in the world. At the time it was the fastest 10K ever run on American soil.

“I am every happy,” Kipruto said at the time. “Especially because when I was coming here, I was coming for course record. I’m thankful for that.”

The Peachtree Road Race stripped Kipruto of his course record. The course record reverts back to Joseph Kimani, who won in 27 minutes, four seconds in 1996.

In 2022, Kipruto won his second Peachtree in 27 minutes, 26 seconds. He won $7,500 for winning the race.

Representatives of the Atlanta Track Club, which runs the Peachtree, were not immediately available for comment.

No banned substance was found in Kipruto’s system and the case rested on data from his biological passport, which tracks athletes’ blood samples over time to detect irregularities and changes that point to blood doping.

The panel said Kipruto’s defense sought to blame illnesses, irregular training habits and his alcohol use, which it said had increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kipruto also sought to dispute the validity of some blood samples in the case.

A statement on Kipruto’s website dated Tuesday and attributed to unnamed legal counsel indicated he is considering an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. “Despite exhaustive efforts to present comprehensive medical evidence and expert testimonies, the ruling failed to consider crucial aspects of Rhonex’s health and circumstances,” the statement said.

It is the latest in a long series of doping cases involving Kenyan distance runners.

Fellow Kenyan runner Rodgers Kwemoi, who placed fourth behind Kipruto in the world championship 10,000 in 2019, was banned for six years last month in a similar case based around blood sample data.

- The Associated Press contributed to this story.