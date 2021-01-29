Two Georgia State 2021 football opponents revealed

With the schedule releases this week by the ACC and the SEC, Georgia State fans learned two of the Panthers’ games for the 2021 season.
Georgia State will play at North Carolina on Sept. 11 and at Auburn on Sept. 25.
The rest of the Panthers’ schedule has not been released.
The Panthers finished the 2020 season with a 6-4 record, including a 39-21 victory against Western Kentucky in the LendingTree Bowl. Three games were canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic: against Murray State at home and Alabama and Charlotte on the road.