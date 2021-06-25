Three things to know about the Dream through rough stretch

“We have to be locked in,” said second-year guard Chennedy Carter, who returned from an elbow injury June 23. “We made a lot of simple mistakes, and that cost us the game (against Minnesota).”

Against the Lynx, the Dream led by as many as 18. They had a number of chances to pull away in the second half, but myriad missed baskets and nine fourth-quarter points led to the latest loss.

“We have to keep our leads,” said forward Cheyenne Parker, who continues to adjust to a new environment after playing six seasons with the Chicago Sky. “We’re a young team with a lot to learn, but it’s frustrating. … My finishing was awful. I missed point-blank shots that I usually hit.”

The Dream, in many of their chances, have come so close to victory. The record, however, tells a different story and shows that the team is far from the beginning-of-season expectations that were placed on an up-and-coming group.

Needless to say, it hasn’t been easy. Here are three things to know about the Dream as they hope to snap the skid against the New York Liberty on Saturday.

Searching for production without Tiffany Hayes

Over recent days, the Dream had a reason for plenty of optimism when Carter neared a return from her elbow injury. She’s the blazing fast guard who makes the Dream tick at another level. Carter gave the Dream another weapon in the backcourt, led by veteran Tiffany Hayes, who had performed at a career-best mark with 17.8 points per game.

That changed in what seemed like the snap of a finger. Once the Dream feel like they might have a full roster, another integral piece goes down. Hayes grabbed her knee immediately after an awkward fall at Washington on June 17, but returned to the game. An MRI, performed upon the team’s return to Atlanta, showed a torn MCL.

Hayes, the Dream’s most-consistent starter, will be out 6-8 weeks. Her absence showed its impact against the Lynx when the Dream went into an offensive lull.

“We’ve been in the adjustment business all year,” Petersen said. “We have not had a single practice or game with who was projected in our starting lineup. We’ll adjust again. You lose Tiff, and you lose a lot of things. You’re not going to plug somebody in and say, ‘Go be Tiff.’ That’s not how it works. We’ll try to adjust and make up for her loss.”

The Dream will continue on without many of the vital skills possessed by Hayes. She’s a lethal 3-point shooter with the ability to drive and has cemented herself as one of the best perimeter defenders in the WNBA.

“I don’t think people understand how hard it has been for this organization for us to keep taking hits and blows,” Carter said. “It’s difficult because you never know what’s going to happen. It’s a work in progress, but we stay together.”

Hayes missed the team’s first few games of the season after returning from an overseas championship in Spain. She’s suddenly appearing for games in an elaborate knee brace and unable to play, but remains optimistic with the comment “Can’t take me out of my element” to social media.

“Thankfully, it’s nothing career-ending, season-ending or anything that requires surgery. It’s actually a blessing,” Parker said. “That’s one of those unfortunate things that comes with the game of basketball.”

Courtney Williams an ‘obvious choice’ for All-Star bid

Courtney Williams recently dyed her hair a shade of bright green. The addition to her style might represent money because, well, the do-it-all guard has been a lethal shooter throughout the season.

Albeit in the middle of a cold shooting stretch, Williams is averaging 17.5 points and 3.8 assists per game. She showed her value to the Dream by making a game-winning shot at New York at the end of May.

The WNBA All-Star game looms, and Petersen has a bold — and rather direct — case for her candidacy.

“If you don’t vote for her, then you shouldn’t have a vote,” Petersen said. “That’s about as clear as I can make that. Courtney has played really well all year long. She’s an obvious choice.”

Dream earn humanitarian nomination

The Dream had a victory over recent weeks that held a much heavier weight than basketball itself.

ESPN named the Dream as one of four finalists for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award. The other finalists were the Denver Broncos, Toronto Blue Jays and the New York City Football Club of MLS.

The award comes after the Dream’s work in the Bradenton, Fla. bubble last season. Their efforts, centered around social justice and equality, helped the campaign of Sen. Raphael Warnock as he defeated former senator and Atlanta Dream owner Kelly Loeffler.

“It’s a really big deal. It’s the biggest deal ever,” Petersen said. “We’re very proud and flattered. It’s an appropriate recognition for what our players did in the bubble. You can’t underestimate the impact our organization had, to some extent, to impact the balance of power in the United States Senate. That’s a big deal, and they did it with integrity and a commitment to do what’s right.”