The NFL will come out slinging: A deep look at the full 2022 schedules in Friday ePaper

The league released its full schedule Thursday night, including a season-opening showdown on a Thursday night, Sept. 8, that will pit the Super Bowl champion L.A. Rams at home against the high-powered offense of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.
The Falcons will open the season that Sunday by hosting the division-rival Saints. And that first week concludes with a Monday nighter that will have Russell Wilson in a familiar place – Seattle – but this time as the quarterback of the visiting Denver Broncos.
And that’s just the first weekend.
Our Sports Extra special section breaks down the highlights of the full schedule, details the major broadcasting changes fans will see this season and includes the week-by-week schedule as well as the team-by-team.
Todays’ ePaper also includes exclusive analysis of every game on the Falcons’ schedule.
Credit: AJC ePaper
