Syracuse-Tennessee to meet in 2025 Chick-fil-A Kickoff game

Syracuse and Tennessee are scheduled to meet in a 2025 Chick-fil-A Kickoff game, it was announced Thursday. The game will be played Saturday, Aug. 30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A kick time will be finalized at a later date.
A Chick-fil-A Kickoff game between Virginia Tech and South Carolina in 2025 previously was announced.
Their 2025 Chick-fil-A Kickoff game will mark the fourth time that Syracuse and Tennessee have faced each other, the first since 2001.
The 2025 matchup will be Syracuse’s first appearance in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game, and the Orange will be the 10th ACC program to play in the game. Tennessee will be making its third appearance in the game.
Upcoming Kickoff game schedule:
2021 Alabama vs. Miami
2021 Louisville vs. Ole Miss
2022 Oregon vs. Georgia
2022 Clemson vs. Georgia Tech
2023 Louisville vs. Georgia Tech
2024 Georgia vs. Clemson
2025 Syracuse vs. Tennessee
2025 Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina