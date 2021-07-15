ajc logo
Syracuse-Tennessee to meet in 2025 Chick-fil-A Kickoff game

Future Chick-fil-A Kickoff matchups

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Syracuse and Tennessee are scheduled to meet in a 2025 Chick-fil-A Kickoff game, it was announced Thursday. The game will be played Saturday, Aug. 30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A kick time will be finalized at a later date.

A Chick-fil-A Kickoff game between Virginia Tech and South Carolina in 2025 previously was announced.

Their 2025 Chick-fil-A Kickoff game will mark the fourth time that Syracuse and Tennessee have faced each other, the first since 2001.

The 2025 matchup will be Syracuse’s first appearance in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game, and the Orange will be the 10th ACC program to play in the game. Tennessee will be making its third appearance in the game.

Upcoming Kickoff game schedule:

2021 Alabama vs. Miami

2021 Louisville vs. Ole Miss

2022 Oregon vs. Georgia

2022 Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

2023 Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

2024 Georgia vs. Clemson

2025 Syracuse vs. Tennessee

2025 Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina

