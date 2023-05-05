World-class track event Saturday in Centennial Olympic Park

“You don’t spend a year’s worth of planning and bring in all of these pieces to just jog down the track,” he told the AJC. “This is about speed and the best athletes matching up against each other.”

Adidas previously sponsored a similar meet in Boston, but Kenah persuaded the company that promoted and marketed it to bring it to Atlanta. (Kenah worked for that agency, Global Athletics and Marketing, and was represented by the company’s president when he was an Olympic-level runner.) While the club is perhaps most known for its annual The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, Saturday’s meet is part of the club’s mission to bring world-class events to Atlanta. It follows the track club’s hosting the 2020 U.S. Olympic marathon trials in February 2020.

“To be honest with you, the concept was essentially born out of the need to bring world-class Olympic sprinting to the people rather than the people coming to it,” Kenah said.

The meet is free to the public and the setting – held in a city park – will allow fans a rare opportunity to appreciate world-class talent.

“Standing by the side of the track and seeing what a sub-10-second 100 looks like is something that you’ll never truly appreciate sitting in the stands or watching on television,” he said.

Adidas and the track club have a three-year agreement to hold the race at the park. Dignitaries expected to attend include track and field legends Edwin Moses, Jackie Joyner-Kersee and Gail Devers.

Before the elite competition begins at 5 p.m., the track club will hold a series of events for the public, including a 5K road race (all proceeds benefit the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation) in the morning and a mile race and youth meet in the afternoon. All events will finish on the straightaway platform. It was a focus of the club’s to have “an event like this that gives kids the opportunity to run on the same track as their Olympic idols do,” Kenah said.

The track itself is an engineering spectacle. The runway is elevated above a walkway that is essentially flat, but not at all flat by world-class track standards. For a track to be recognized as legitimate for setting world records, its grade can’t rise or descend more than 10 centimeters over 100 meters.

This week, a crew was constructing scaffolding beneath a metal platform to build a level course. Sections of the scaffolding rose as high as six feet upon an adjustable base at one point and as low as two feet near the finish line. An independent surveyor will be required to certify the course’s flatness.

The process is “extremely difficult,” according to David Katz, one of the track world’s premier technical officials (he described himself as “an international technology nerd” in Atlanta this week for the meet).

Runners will sprint past the park’s fountains and between two of the iconic light towers.

“We’d like to say that this is the center of all things running this weekend, and from a sprinter perspective, it is,” Kenah said.