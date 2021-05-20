Williams scores 24 but Dream fall to 0-2

Courtney Williams led Atlanta (0-2) with 24 points and eight rebounds. Chennedy Carter added 21 points with six assists. Tiffany Hayes made her season debut and scored five points in her first WNBA game in 619 days after opting out last season.

Chicago led by as many as 23 points, but Atlanta trimmed it to 73-71 with 2:12 remaining. Astou Ndour scored the next five points to extend the Sky’s lead to seven, and Diamond DeShields, who was 3-of-11 shooting, sealed it on a baseline jumper with 35.9 seconds left.