Williams scores 20 but Dream lose to Seattle

The Dream’s Courtney Williams made a 3 to cut it to 87-86 and closed it back to one with a jumper with 29.2 seconds. But Williams missed a 3-point attempt that would have tied it with two seconds left.

Williams, a WNBA All-Star, had 20 points for the Dream (6-10). Crystal Bradford added 17 points, and Elizabeth Williams and Tianna Hawkin scored 10 points each.