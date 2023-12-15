What you need to know: Howard, Florida A&M in Celebration Bowl

TV: ABC

Announcers: Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker

Line: Florida A&M -6.5; O/U: 50.5

Series history: Florida A&M leads 29-11 but had wins over the Bison in 2010 and 2014 vacated

Howard

About the season: The Bison enter the bowl game on a two-game win streak. A win over NC Central on Nov. 11 made them bowl eligible.

Key player: Safety Kenny Gallop was named the MEAC defensive player of the year. He had 58 tackles, including four for losses, with two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Key to the game: Howard defense, which ranked third in the nation in passing efficiency defense and led the nation with their average of 129.5 passing yards allowed per game..

Florida A&M

About the season: The Rattlers are on a 10-game winning streak after losing only the second game of the season against South Florida.

Key player: Running backs Terrell Jennings led the team with 605 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 6.0 yards per carry.

Key to the game: Florida A&M offense, led by quarterback Jeremy Moussa, who passed for 2,604 yards and 19 touchdowns and was named SWAC Offensive Player of the Year.