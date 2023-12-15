What you need to know: Georgia Southern in Myrtle Beach Bowl

Announcers: Drew Carter (play-by-play), Dustin Fox (analyst), and Stormy Buonantony (sideline)

Line: Georgia Southern -3.5; O/U 48.5

Series history: The teams have never met.

Georgia Southern

About the season: The Eagles started the season 6-2 and clinched bowl eligibility with a win over Georgia State on Oct. 26. They lost their final four games of the season.

Key player: Quarterback Davis Brin, a transfer from Tulsa, went 239 of 360 (66.4%) for 2,456 yards with 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He was Myrtle Beach Bowl MVP in 2021 with Tulsa.

Key to the game: Georgia Southern led the Sun Belt and ranks 14th in the nation in passing offense (298.2 yards per game).

Ohio

About the season: The Bobcats started the season 5-1, including a win over Iowa State. They missed playing for the MAC championship after a loss to division winner Miami (Ohio).

Key player: Quarterback Parker Navarro will start after Kurtis Rourke entered transfer portal and will play for Indiana next season Navarro has attempted just 22 passes in his two seasons at Ohio.

Key to the game: Ohio led the MAC and ranks fourth in the nation in total defense (264.4 yards per game) and fifth in scoring defense (15.4 points per game).