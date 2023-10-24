Week 9 college football schedule: How to watch all 54 FBS games

Here are the TV times, networks and livestreaming opportunities for all FBS games Tuesday-Saturday. All times are EDT.
Week 9 includes no top-10 matchups. There are two games that feature a head-to-head matchup within the Top 25: No. 8 Oregon at No. 13 Utah and No. 20 Duke at No. 18 Louisville. Overall, 19 games include ranked teams. Four ranked teams are on a bye week, No. 2 Michigan, No. 9 Alabama, No. 15 LSU and No. 16 Missouri.
Here is the schedule this week for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents:
Time, Teams, Network
» Tuesday, Oct. 24
7 p.m., New Mexico State at Louisiana Tech, CBS Sports Network
7:30 p.m., Liberty at Western Kentucky, ESPNU
» Wednesday, Oct. 25
7 p.m., Jacksonville State at Florida International, CBS Sports Network
8 p.m., Texas-El Paso at Sam Houston State, ESPN2
» Thursday, Oct. 26
7:30 p.m., Georgia State at Georgia Southern, ESPN2
7:30 p.m., Syracuse at Virginia Tech, ESPN
» Friday, Oct. 27
7:30 p.m., Florida Atlantic at Charlotte, ESPN2
» Saturday, Oct. 28
ACC
Noon, Connecticut at Boston College, ACC Network
Noon, No. 4 Florida State at Wake Forest, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
2 p.m., Clemson at N.C. State, CW Network (Peachtree TV in the Atlanta TV market)
3:30 p.m., No. 20 Duke at No. 18 Louisville, ESPN
3:30 p.m., Pittsburgh at No. 14 Notre Dame, NBC/Peacock
3:30 p.m., Virginia at Miami, ACC Network
8 p.m., No. 17 North Carolina at Georgia Tech, ACC Network
American Athletic
Noon, Tulsa at SMU, ESPN2
3 p.m., Memphis at North Texas, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., East Carolina at Texas-San Antonio, ESPN-Plus
4 p.m., No. 22 Tulane at Rice, ESPNU
Big 12
Noon, Houston at Kansas State, ESPN2
Noon, No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas, Fox
Noon, West Virginia at Central Florida, FS1
3:30 p.m., BYU at No. 7 Texas, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
3:30 p.m., Iowa State at Baylor, ESPN-Plus
8 p.m., Cincinnati at Oklahoma State, ESPN2
Big Ten
Noon, Indiana at No. 10 Penn State, CBS
Noon, Maryland at Northwestern, Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m., Michigan State at Minnesota, Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m., Purdue at Nebraska, FS1
7:30 p.m., No. 3 Ohio State at Wisconsin, NBC
Conference USA
-NONE-
MAC
1 p.m., Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, CBS Sports Network
Mountain West
5:30 p.m., Wyoming at Boise State, FS2
7 p.m., No. 19 Air Force at Colorado State, CBS Sports Network
10:30 p.m., Nevada-Las Vegas at Fresno State, FS1
10:30 p.m., New Mexico at Nevada, CBS Sports Network
Midnight, San Jose State at Hawaii, Spectrum Sports
Pac-12
3:30 p.m., No. 8 Oregon at No. 13 Utah, Fox
4 p.m., No. 24 USC at California, Pac-12 Networks
7 p.m., No. 5 Washington at Stanford, FS1
7:30 p.m., Colorado at No. 23 UCLA, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
8 p.m., Washington State at Arizona State, Pac-12 Networks
10:30 p.m., No. 11 Oregon State at Arizona, ESPN
SEC
Noon, South Carolina at Texas A&M, ESPN
3:30 p.m., No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida (Jacksonville), CBS
3:30 p.m., Mississippi State at Auburn, SEC Network
7 p.m., No. 21 Tennessee at Kentucky, ESPN
7:30 p.m., Vanderbilt at No. 12 Ole Miss, SEC Network
Sun Belt
3:30 p.m., Southern Mississippi at Appalachian State, ESPN-Plus
5 p.m., Arkansas State at Louisiana-Monroe, ESPN-Plus
5 p.m., Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, ESPN-Plus
6 p.m., Marshall at Coastal Carolina, NFL Network
7 p.m., Troy at Texas State, ESPN-Plus
8 p.m., Old Dominion at No. 25 James Madison, ESPNU
FBS independents
Noon, Connecticut at Boston College, ACC Network
Noon, Massachusetts at Army, CBS Sports Network
3:30 p.m., Pittsburgh at No. 14 Notre Dame, NBC/Peacock
About the Author