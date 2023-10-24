Week 9 college football schedule: How to watch all 54 FBS games

Week 9 includes no top-10 matchups. There are two games that feature a head-to-head matchup within the Top 25: No. 8 Oregon at No. 13 Utah and No. 20 Duke at No. 18 Louisville. Overall, 19 games include ranked teams. Four ranked teams are on a bye week, No. 2 Michigan, No. 9 Alabama, No. 15 LSU and No. 16 Missouri.

Here is the schedule this week for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents:

Time, Teams, Network

» Tuesday, Oct. 24

7 p.m., New Mexico State at Louisiana Tech, CBS Sports Network

7:30 p.m., Liberty at Western Kentucky, ESPNU

» Wednesday, Oct. 25

7 p.m., Jacksonville State at Florida International, CBS Sports Network

8 p.m., Texas-El Paso at Sam Houston State, ESPN2

» Thursday, Oct. 26

7:30 p.m., Georgia State at Georgia Southern, ESPN2

7:30 p.m., Syracuse at Virginia Tech, ESPN

» Friday, Oct. 27

7:30 p.m., Florida Atlantic at Charlotte, ESPN2

» Saturday, Oct. 28

ACC

Noon, Connecticut at Boston College, ACC Network

Noon, No. 4 Florida State at Wake Forest, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

2 p.m., Clemson at N.C. State, CW Network (Peachtree TV in the Atlanta TV market)

3:30 p.m., No. 20 Duke at No. 18 Louisville, ESPN

3:30 p.m., Pittsburgh at No. 14 Notre Dame, NBC/Peacock

3:30 p.m., Virginia at Miami, ACC Network

8 p.m., No. 17 North Carolina at Georgia Tech, ACC Network

American Athletic

Noon, Tulsa at SMU, ESPN2

3 p.m., Memphis at North Texas, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., East Carolina at Texas-San Antonio, ESPN-Plus

4 p.m., No. 22 Tulane at Rice, ESPNU

Big 12

Noon, Houston at Kansas State, ESPN2

Noon, No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas, Fox

Noon, West Virginia at Central Florida, FS1

3:30 p.m., BYU at No. 7 Texas, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

3:30 p.m., Iowa State at Baylor, ESPN-Plus

8 p.m., Cincinnati at Oklahoma State, ESPN2

Big Ten

Noon, Indiana at No. 10 Penn State, CBS

Noon, Maryland at Northwestern, Big Ten Network

3:30 p.m., Michigan State at Minnesota, Big Ten Network

3:30 p.m., Purdue at Nebraska, FS1

7:30 p.m., No. 3 Ohio State at Wisconsin, NBC

Conference USA

-NONE-

MAC

1 p.m., Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, CBS Sports Network

Mountain West

5:30 p.m., Wyoming at Boise State, FS2

7 p.m., No. 19 Air Force at Colorado State, CBS Sports Network

10:30 p.m., Nevada-Las Vegas at Fresno State, FS1

10:30 p.m., New Mexico at Nevada, CBS Sports Network

Midnight, San Jose State at Hawaii, Spectrum Sports

Pac-12

3:30 p.m., No. 8 Oregon at No. 13 Utah, Fox

4 p.m., No. 24 USC at California, Pac-12 Networks

7 p.m., No. 5 Washington at Stanford, FS1

7:30 p.m., Colorado at No. 23 UCLA, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

8 p.m., Washington State at Arizona State, Pac-12 Networks

10:30 p.m., No. 11 Oregon State at Arizona, ESPN

SEC

Noon, South Carolina at Texas A&M, ESPN

3:30 p.m., No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida (Jacksonville), CBS

3:30 p.m., Mississippi State at Auburn, SEC Network

7 p.m., No. 21 Tennessee at Kentucky, ESPN

7:30 p.m., Vanderbilt at No. 12 Ole Miss, SEC Network

Sun Belt

3:30 p.m., Southern Mississippi at Appalachian State, ESPN-Plus

5 p.m., Arkansas State at Louisiana-Monroe, ESPN-Plus

5 p.m., Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, ESPN-Plus

6 p.m., Marshall at Coastal Carolina, NFL Network

7 p.m., Troy at Texas State, ESPN-Plus

8 p.m., Old Dominion at No. 25 James Madison, ESPNU

FBS independents

Noon, Massachusetts at Army, CBS Sports Network

