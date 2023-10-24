Week 9 college football schedule: How to watch all 54 FBS games

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

State Sports Report
By
Oct 24, 2023
X

Here are the TV times, networks and livestreaming opportunities for all FBS games Tuesday-Saturday. All times are EDT.

Week 9 includes no top-10 matchups. There are two games that feature a head-to-head matchup within the Top 25: No. 8 Oregon at No. 13 Utah and No. 20 Duke at No. 18 Louisville. Overall, 19 games include ranked teams. Four ranked teams are on a bye week, No. 2 Michigan, No. 9 Alabama, No. 15 LSU and No. 16 Missouri.

Here is the schedule this week for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents:

Time, Teams, Network

» Tuesday, Oct. 24

7 p.m., New Mexico State at Louisiana Tech, CBS Sports Network

7:30 p.m., Liberty at Western Kentucky, ESPNU

» Wednesday, Oct. 25

7 p.m., Jacksonville State at Florida International, CBS Sports Network

8 p.m., Texas-El Paso at Sam Houston State, ESPN2

» Thursday, Oct. 26

7:30 p.m., Georgia State at Georgia Southern, ESPN2

7:30 p.m., Syracuse at Virginia Tech, ESPN

» Friday, Oct. 27

7:30 p.m., Florida Atlantic at Charlotte, ESPN2

» Saturday, Oct. 28

ACC

Noon, Connecticut at Boston College, ACC Network

Noon, No. 4 Florida State at Wake Forest, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

2 p.m., Clemson at N.C. State, CW Network (Peachtree TV in the Atlanta TV market)

3:30 p.m., No. 20 Duke at No. 18 Louisville, ESPN

3:30 p.m., Pittsburgh at No. 14 Notre Dame, NBC/Peacock

3:30 p.m., Virginia at Miami, ACC Network

8 p.m., No. 17 North Carolina at Georgia Tech, ACC Network

American Athletic

Noon, Tulsa at SMU, ESPN2

3 p.m., Memphis at North Texas, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., East Carolina at Texas-San Antonio, ESPN-Plus

4 p.m., No. 22 Tulane at Rice, ESPNU

Big 12

Noon, Houston at Kansas State, ESPN2

Noon, No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas, Fox

Noon, West Virginia at Central Florida, FS1

3:30 p.m., BYU at No. 7 Texas, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

3:30 p.m., Iowa State at Baylor, ESPN-Plus

8 p.m., Cincinnati at Oklahoma State, ESPN2

Big Ten

Noon, Indiana at No. 10 Penn State, CBS

Noon, Maryland at Northwestern, Big Ten Network

3:30 p.m., Michigan State at Minnesota, Big Ten Network

3:30 p.m., Purdue at Nebraska, FS1

7:30 p.m., No. 3 Ohio State at Wisconsin, NBC

Conference USA

-NONE-

MAC

1 p.m., Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, CBS Sports Network

Mountain West

5:30 p.m., Wyoming at Boise State, FS2

7 p.m., No. 19 Air Force at Colorado State, CBS Sports Network

10:30 p.m., Nevada-Las Vegas at Fresno State, FS1

10:30 p.m., New Mexico at Nevada, CBS Sports Network

Midnight, San Jose State at Hawaii, Spectrum Sports

Pac-12

3:30 p.m., No. 8 Oregon at No. 13 Utah, Fox

4 p.m., No. 24 USC at California, Pac-12 Networks

7 p.m., No. 5 Washington at Stanford, FS1

7:30 p.m., Colorado at No. 23 UCLA, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

8 p.m., Washington State at Arizona State, Pac-12 Networks

10:30 p.m., No. 11 Oregon State at Arizona, ESPN

SEC

Noon, South Carolina at Texas A&M, ESPN

3:30 p.m., No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida (Jacksonville), CBS

3:30 p.m., Mississippi State at Auburn, SEC Network

7 p.m., No. 21 Tennessee at Kentucky, ESPN

7:30 p.m., Vanderbilt at No. 12 Ole Miss, SEC Network

Sun Belt

3:30 p.m., Southern Mississippi at Appalachian State, ESPN-Plus

5 p.m., Arkansas State at Louisiana-Monroe, ESPN-Plus

5 p.m., Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, ESPN-Plus

6 p.m., Marshall at Coastal Carolina, NFL Network

7 p.m., Troy at Texas State, ESPN-Plus

8 p.m., Old Dominion at No. 25 James Madison, ESPNU

FBS independents

Noon, Connecticut at Boston College, ACC Network

Noon, Massachusetts at Army, CBS Sports Network

3:30 p.m., Pittsburgh at No. 14 Notre Dame, NBC/Peacock

About the Author

Follow David Wellham on twitter

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Federal judge sanctions Chatham DA for ‘utter nonsense’5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

White House official: ‘Once-in-a-generation’ chance to transform Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: Rodney Ho

Fox 5′s Morse Diggs retiring after 41 years at the station
7h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

UPDATED
As climate warms, Georgia Power seeks to add more fossil fuels
1h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

UPDATED
As climate warms, Georgia Power seeks to add more fossil fuels
1h ago

In Fulton Trump probe, case unfolds as textbook RICO
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jordan Crawford, PantherTalk

Georgia Southern uses solid first half to beat Georgia State
16h ago
Amid changes, Kennesaw State keeps same expectations following tourney season
Quarterbacks are focal point of Georgia State-Southern showdown
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Paul Johnson to hear cheers from Georgia Tech once more
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Día de los Muertos festivals, ONE...
Wild Georgia: Blue skies and fall colors beckon us outdoors
12h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top