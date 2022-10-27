Week 9 college football schedule: How to watch all 48 FBS games

This week’s schedule features three head-to-head matchups within the Top 25: No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State, No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee and No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State. Overall, 18 games include a ranked team, with four ranked teams on a bye week.

Here is the schedule for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents: