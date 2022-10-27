Week 9 college football schedule: How to watch all 48 FBS games

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Thursday-Saturday. All times are EDT.
This week’s schedule features three head-to-head matchups within the Top 25: No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State, No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee and No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State. Overall, 18 games include a ranked team, with four ranked teams on a bye week.
Here is the schedule for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents:
Time, Teams, Network
» Thursday, Oct. 27
7:30 p.m., Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Mississippi, ESPN2
7:30 p.m., Virginia Tech at N.C. State, ESPN
10 p.m., Utah at Washington State, FS1
» Friday, Oct. 28
8 p.m., East Carolina at BYU, ESPN2
8 p.m., Louisiana Tech at Florida International, CBS Sports Network
» Saturday, Oct. 29
ACC
Noon, Boston College at Connecticut, CBS Sports Network
Noon, Georgia Tech at Florida State, ACC Network
Noon, Notre Dame at Syracuse, ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
12:30 p.m., Miami at Virginia, ACC regional sports networks (Bally Sports South in the Atlanta TV market)
3:30 p.m., Wake Forest at Louisville, ACC Network
8 p.m., Pitt at North Carolina, ACC Network
American Athletic
Noon, South Florida at Houston, ESPN2
3:30 p.m., Cincinnati at Central Florida, ESPN
3:30 p.m., SMU at Tulsa, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., Temple at Navy, CBS Sports Network
Big 12
Noon, Oklahoma at Iowa State, FS1
Noon, TCU at West Virginia, ESPN
3:30 p.m., Oklahoma State at Kansas State, Fox
7:30 p.m., Baylor at Texas Tech, ESPN2
Big Ten
Noon, Ohio State at Penn State, Fox
2:30 p.m., Rutgers at Minnesota, Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m., Illinois at Nebraska, ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
3:30 p.m., Northwestern at Iowa, ESPN2
7:30 p.m., Michigan State at Michigan, ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
Conference USA
2 p.m., Charlotte at Rice, ESPN3
3:30 p.m., North Texas at Western Kentucky, Stadium
7 p.m., Alabama-Birmingham at Florida Atlantic, CBS Sports Network
9 p.m., Middle Tennessee at Texas-El Paso, ESPN-Plus
MAC
Noon, Miami (Ohio) at Akron, ESPN-Plus
Noon, Toledo at Eastern Michigan, ESPNU
Mountain West
7 p.m., Colorado State at Boise State, FS1
10:30 p.m., Nevada at San Jose State, CBS Sports Network
10:30 p.m., San Diego State at Fresno State, FS1
Midnight, Wyoming at Hawaii, Spectrum Sports
Pac-12
3:30 p.m., Oregon at California, FS1
7 p.m., USC at Arizona, Pac-12 Networks
7:30 p.m., Arizona State at Colorado, ESPNU
10:30 p.m., Stanford at UCLA, ESPN
SEC
Noon, Arkansas at Auburn, SEC Network
3:30 p.m., Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville), CBS
4 p.m., Missouri at South Carolina, SEC Network
7 p.m., Kentucky at Tennessee, ESPN
7:30 p.m., Ole Miss at Texas A&M, SEC Network
Sun Belt
3 p.m., Old Dominion at Georgia State, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., Robert Morris at Appalachian State, ESPN-Plus
4 p.m., South Alabama at Arkansas State, ESPNU
7 p.m., Coastal Carolina at Marshall, NFL Network
FBS independents
Noon, Boston College at Connecticut, CBS Sports Network
Noon, Notre Dame at Syracuse, ABC
3:30 p.m., New Mexico State at Massachusetts, ESPN3
About the Author
Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com