Week 9 college football schedule: How to watch all 48 FBS games

State Sports Report
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Thursday-Saturday. All times are EDT.

This week’s schedule features three head-to-head matchups within the Top 25: No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State, No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee and No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State. Overall, 18 games include a ranked team, with four ranked teams on a bye week.

Here is the schedule for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents:

Time, Teams, Network

» Thursday, Oct. 27

7:30 p.m., Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Mississippi, ESPN2

7:30 p.m., Virginia Tech at N.C. State, ESPN

10 p.m., Utah at Washington State, FS1

» Friday, Oct. 28

8 p.m., East Carolina at BYU, ESPN2

8 p.m., Louisiana Tech at Florida International, CBS Sports Network

» Saturday, Oct. 29

ACC

Noon, Boston College at Connecticut, CBS Sports Network

Noon, Georgia Tech at Florida State, ACC Network

Noon, Notre Dame at Syracuse, ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

12:30 p.m., Miami at Virginia, ACC regional sports networks (Bally Sports South in the Atlanta TV market)

3:30 p.m., Wake Forest at Louisville, ACC Network

8 p.m., Pitt at North Carolina, ACC Network

American Athletic

Noon, South Florida at Houston, ESPN2

3:30 p.m., Cincinnati at Central Florida, ESPN

3:30 p.m., SMU at Tulsa, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Temple at Navy, CBS Sports Network

Big 12

Noon, Oklahoma at Iowa State, FS1

Noon, TCU at West Virginia, ESPN

3:30 p.m., Oklahoma State at Kansas State, Fox

7:30 p.m., Baylor at Texas Tech, ESPN2

Big Ten

Noon, Ohio State at Penn State, Fox

2:30 p.m., Rutgers at Minnesota, Big Ten Network

3:30 p.m., Illinois at Nebraska, ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

3:30 p.m., Northwestern at Iowa, ESPN2

7:30 p.m., Michigan State at Michigan, ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

Conference USA

2 p.m., Charlotte at Rice, ESPN3

3:30 p.m., North Texas at Western Kentucky, Stadium

7 p.m., Alabama-Birmingham at Florida Atlantic, CBS Sports Network

9 p.m., Middle Tennessee at Texas-El Paso, ESPN-Plus

MAC

Noon, Miami (Ohio) at Akron, ESPN-Plus

Noon, Toledo at Eastern Michigan, ESPNU

Mountain West

7 p.m., Colorado State at Boise State, FS1

10:30 p.m., Nevada at San Jose State, CBS Sports Network

10:30 p.m., San Diego State at Fresno State, FS1

Midnight, Wyoming at Hawaii, Spectrum Sports

Pac-12

3:30 p.m., Oregon at California, FS1

7 p.m., USC at Arizona, Pac-12 Networks

7:30 p.m., Arizona State at Colorado, ESPNU

10:30 p.m., Stanford at UCLA, ESPN

SEC

Noon, Arkansas at Auburn, SEC Network

3:30 p.m., Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville), CBS

4 p.m., Missouri at South Carolina, SEC Network

7 p.m., Kentucky at Tennessee, ESPN

7:30 p.m., Ole Miss at Texas A&M, SEC Network

Sun Belt

3 p.m., Old Dominion at Georgia State, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Robert Morris at Appalachian State, ESPN-Plus

4 p.m., South Alabama at Arkansas State, ESPNU

7 p.m., Coastal Carolina at Marshall, NFL Network

FBS independents

Noon, Boston College at Connecticut, CBS Sports Network

Noon, Notre Dame at Syracuse, ABC

3:30 p.m., New Mexico State at Massachusetts, ESPN3

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams.

Fundraising ‘superstar,’ J Batt brings wide skill set to Georgia Tech
23h ago

