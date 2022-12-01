Week 14 college football schedule: How to watch all 11 FBS games

Most of the games on the schedule for this weekend are conference championship games, but Akron is at Buffalo in a MAC regular-season game Friday afternoon, a game that was scheduled for Nov. 19, but was postponed because of severe weather conditions in the Buffalo area. Those conditions led the NFL to move the Bills-Browns game from Buffalo to Detroit for that weekend.

This week’s schedule features five head-to-head matchups within the Top 25: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 14 LSU, No. 3 TCU vs. No. 10 Kansas State, No. 4 USC vs. No. 11 Utah, No. 9 Clemson vs. No. 23 North Carolina and No. 22 Central Florida at No. 18 Tulane. Overall, six of the 11 games include a ranked team.