Week 14 college football schedule: How to watch all 11 FBS games

State Sports Report
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Friday-Saturday. All times are EDT.

Most of the games on the schedule for this weekend are conference championship games, but Akron is at Buffalo in a MAC regular-season game Friday afternoon, a game that was scheduled for Nov. 19, but was postponed because of severe weather conditions in the Buffalo area. Those conditions led the NFL to move the Bills-Browns game from Buffalo to Detroit for that weekend.

This week’s schedule features five head-to-head matchups within the Top 25: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 14 LSU, No. 3 TCU vs. No. 10 Kansas State, No. 4 USC vs. No. 11 Utah, No. 9 Clemson vs. No. 23 North Carolina and No. 22 Central Florida at No. 18 Tulane. Overall, six of the 11 games include a ranked team.

Here is the schedule this week for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents:

Time, Teams, Network

» Friday, Dec. 2

Regular-season game

Akron at Buffalo, 1 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Conference USA Championship game

7:30 p.m., North Texas at Texas-San Antonio, CBS Sports Network

Pac-12 Championship game

8 p.m., No. 4 USC vs. No. 11 Utah (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas), Fox

» Saturday, Dec. 3

ACC Championship game

8 p.m., No. 9 Clemson vs. No. 23 North Carolina (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.), ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

American Athletic Championship game

4 p.m., No. 22 Central Florida at No. 18 Tulane, ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

Big 12 Championship game

Noon, No. 10 Kansas State vs. No. 3 TCU (AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas), ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

Big Ten Championship game

8 p.m., Purdue vs. No. 2 Michigan (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis), Fox

MAC Championship game

Noon, Ohio vs. Toledo (Ford Field, Detroit), ESPN

Mountain West Championship game

4 p.m., Fresno State at Boise State, Fox

SEC Championship game

4 p.m., No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 14 LSU (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta), CBS

Sun Belt Championship game

3:30 p.m., Coastal Carolina at Troy, ESPN

