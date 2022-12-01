Week 14 college football schedule: How to watch all 11 FBS games

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Friday-Saturday. All times are EDT.
Most of the games on the schedule for this weekend are conference championship games, but Akron is at Buffalo in a MAC regular-season game Friday afternoon, a game that was scheduled for Nov. 19, but was postponed because of severe weather conditions in the Buffalo area. Those conditions led the NFL to move the Bills-Browns game from Buffalo to Detroit for that weekend.
This week’s schedule features five head-to-head matchups within the Top 25: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 14 LSU, No. 3 TCU vs. No. 10 Kansas State, No. 4 USC vs. No. 11 Utah, No. 9 Clemson vs. No. 23 North Carolina and No. 22 Central Florida at No. 18 Tulane. Overall, six of the 11 games include a ranked team.
Here is the schedule this week for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents:
Time, Teams, Network
» Friday, Dec. 2
Regular-season game
Akron at Buffalo, 1 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Conference USA Championship game
7:30 p.m., North Texas at Texas-San Antonio, CBS Sports Network
Pac-12 Championship game
8 p.m., No. 4 USC vs. No. 11 Utah (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas), Fox
» Saturday, Dec. 3
ACC Championship game
8 p.m., No. 9 Clemson vs. No. 23 North Carolina (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.), ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
American Athletic Championship game
4 p.m., No. 22 Central Florida at No. 18 Tulane, ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
Big 12 Championship game
Noon, No. 10 Kansas State vs. No. 3 TCU (AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas), ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
Big Ten Championship game
8 p.m., Purdue vs. No. 2 Michigan (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis), Fox
MAC Championship game
Noon, Ohio vs. Toledo (Ford Field, Detroit), ESPN
Mountain West Championship game
4 p.m., Fresno State at Boise State, Fox
SEC Championship game
4 p.m., No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 14 LSU (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta), CBS
Sun Belt Championship game
3:30 p.m., Coastal Carolina at Troy, ESPN
