Week 13 college football schedule: How to watch all 65 FBS games

Oregon coach Mario Cristobal, center left, shakes hands with Utah coach Kyle Whittingham following their NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Oregon coach Mario Cristobal, center left, shakes hands with Utah coach Kyle Whittingham following their NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Credit: Rick Bowmer

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Tuesday-Saturday. All times are EDT.

The biggest difference this week from previous weeks is the large number of games played Friday (16) as part of Thanksgiving weekend.

Here is the schedule for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents:

Time, Teams, Network

» Tuesday, Nov. 23

7 p.m., Buffalo at Ball State, ESPNU

7 p.m., Western Michigan at Northern Illinois, ESPNU

» Thursday, Nov. 25

3:30 p.m., Fresno State at San Jose State, FS1

7:30 p.m., Ole Miss at Mississippi State, ESPN

» Friday, Nov. 26

Noon, Boise State at San Diego State, CBS

Noon, Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan, ESPNU

Noon, Kansas State at Texas, Fox

Noon, Ohio at Bowling Green, CBS Sports Network

1 p.m., Utah State at New Mexico, FS1

1:30 p.m., Iowa at Nebraska, Big Ten Network

2 p.m., Texas-El Paso at Alabama-Birmingham, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Cincinnati at East Carolina, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

3:30 p.m., Coastal Carolina at South Alabama, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Missouri at Arkansas, CBS

3:30 p.m., Nevada-Las Vegas at Air Force, CBS Sports Network

3:30 p.m., South Florida at Central Florida, ESPN

4 p.m., Colorado at Utah, Fox

4:30 p.m., TCU at Iowa State, FS1

7 p.m., North Carolina at N.C. State, ESPN

8 p.m., Washington State at Washington, FS1

» Saturday, Nov. 27

ACC

Noon, Florida State at Florida, ESPN

Noon, Georgia at Georgia Tech, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

Noon, Wake Forest at Boston College, ESPN2

12:30 p.m., Miami at Duke, ACC Regional Network (Bally Sports South in the Atlanta TV market)

3:45 p.m., Virginia Tech at Virginia, ACC Network

7:30 p.m., Clemson at South Carolina, SECN

7:30 p.m., Kentucky at Louisville, ESPN2

7:30 p.m., Pitt at Syracuse, ACC Network

American Athletic

Noon, Houston at Connecticut, CBS Sports Network

Noon, Navy at Temple, ESPNU

4 p.m., Tulsa at SMU, ESPN2

7:30 p.m., Tulane at Memphis, ESPNU

Big 12

Noon, Texas Tech at Baylor, FS1

7 p.m., West Virginia at Kansas, FS1

7:30 p.m., Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

Big Ten

Noon, Maryland at Rutgers, Big Ten Network

Noon, Ohio State at Michigan, Fox

3:30 p.m., Indiana at Purdue, FS1

3:30 p.m., Northwestern at Illinois, Big Ten Network

3:30 p.m., Penn State at Michigan State, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

4 p.m., Wisconsin at Minnesota, Fox

Conference USA

1 p.m., Louisiana Tech at Rice, ESPN-Plus

2 p.m., Charlotte at Old Dominion, ESPN-Plus

2 p.m., Texas-San Antonio at North Texas, ESPN-Plus

3 p.m., Florida International at Southern Mississippi, ESPN3

3:30 p.m., Western Kentucky at Marshall, CBS Sports Network

7 p.m., Middle Tennessee at Florida Atlantic, Stadium

MAC

Noon, Akron at Toledo, ESPN-Plus

Noon, Miami (Ohio) at Kent State, ESPN-Plus

Mountain West

3 p.m., Hawaii at Wyoming, Spectrum Sports

9 p.m., Nevada at Colorado State, CBS Sports Network

Pac-12

3:30 p.m., Oregon State at Oregon, ESPN

4 p.m., Arizona at Arizona State, Pac-12 Networks

8 p.m., Notre Dame at Stanford, Fox

10:30 p.m., BYU at USC, ESPN

10:30 p.m., California at UCLA, FS1

SEC

Noon, Florida State at Florida, ESPN

Noon, Georgia at Georgia Tech, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

3:30 p.m., Alabama at Auburn, CBS

3:45 p.m., Vanderbilt at Tennessee, SEC Network

7 p.m., Texas A&M at LSU, ESPN

7:30 p.m., Clemson at South Carolina, SEC Network

7:30 p.m., Kentucky at Louisville, ESPN2

Sun Belt

2 p.m., Texas State at Arkansas State, ESPN-Plus

2 p.m., Troy at Georgia State, ESPN-Plus

2:30 p.m., Georgia Southern at Appalachian State, ESPN-Plus

4 p.m., Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, ESPNU

FBS independents

Noon, Army at Liberty, ESPN-Plus

Noon, Houston at Connecticut, CBS Sports Network

3 p.m., Massachusetts at New Mexico State, FloSports

8 p.m., Notre Dame at Stanford, Fox

10:30 p.m., BYU at USC, ESPN

