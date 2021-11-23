Week 13 college football schedule: How to watch all 65 FBS games

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Tuesday-Saturday. All times are EDT.
The biggest difference this week from previous weeks is the large number of games played Friday (16) as part of Thanksgiving weekend.
Here is the schedule for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents:
Time, Teams, Network
» Tuesday, Nov. 23
7 p.m., Buffalo at Ball State, ESPNU
7 p.m., Western Michigan at Northern Illinois, ESPNU
» Thursday, Nov. 25
3:30 p.m., Fresno State at San Jose State, FS1
7:30 p.m., Ole Miss at Mississippi State, ESPN
» Friday, Nov. 26
Noon, Boise State at San Diego State, CBS
Noon, Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan, ESPNU
Noon, Kansas State at Texas, Fox
Noon, Ohio at Bowling Green, CBS Sports Network
1 p.m., Utah State at New Mexico, FS1
1:30 p.m., Iowa at Nebraska, Big Ten Network
2 p.m., Texas-El Paso at Alabama-Birmingham, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., Cincinnati at East Carolina, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
3:30 p.m., Coastal Carolina at South Alabama, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., Missouri at Arkansas, CBS
3:30 p.m., Nevada-Las Vegas at Air Force, CBS Sports Network
3:30 p.m., South Florida at Central Florida, ESPN
4 p.m., Colorado at Utah, Fox
4:30 p.m., TCU at Iowa State, FS1
7 p.m., North Carolina at N.C. State, ESPN
8 p.m., Washington State at Washington, FS1
» Saturday, Nov. 27
ACC
Noon, Florida State at Florida, ESPN
Noon, Georgia at Georgia Tech, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
Noon, Wake Forest at Boston College, ESPN2
12:30 p.m., Miami at Duke, ACC Regional Network (Bally Sports South in the Atlanta TV market)
3:45 p.m., Virginia Tech at Virginia, ACC Network
7:30 p.m., Clemson at South Carolina, SECN
7:30 p.m., Kentucky at Louisville, ESPN2
7:30 p.m., Pitt at Syracuse, ACC Network
American Athletic
Noon, Houston at Connecticut, CBS Sports Network
Noon, Navy at Temple, ESPNU
4 p.m., Tulsa at SMU, ESPN2
7:30 p.m., Tulane at Memphis, ESPNU
Big 12
Noon, Texas Tech at Baylor, FS1
7 p.m., West Virginia at Kansas, FS1
7:30 p.m., Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
Big Ten
Noon, Maryland at Rutgers, Big Ten Network
Noon, Ohio State at Michigan, Fox
3:30 p.m., Indiana at Purdue, FS1
3:30 p.m., Northwestern at Illinois, Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m., Penn State at Michigan State, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
4 p.m., Wisconsin at Minnesota, Fox
Conference USA
1 p.m., Louisiana Tech at Rice, ESPN-Plus
2 p.m., Charlotte at Old Dominion, ESPN-Plus
2 p.m., Texas-San Antonio at North Texas, ESPN-Plus
3 p.m., Florida International at Southern Mississippi, ESPN3
3:30 p.m., Western Kentucky at Marshall, CBS Sports Network
7 p.m., Middle Tennessee at Florida Atlantic, Stadium
MAC
Noon, Akron at Toledo, ESPN-Plus
Noon, Miami (Ohio) at Kent State, ESPN-Plus
Mountain West
3 p.m., Hawaii at Wyoming, Spectrum Sports
9 p.m., Nevada at Colorado State, CBS Sports Network
Pac-12
3:30 p.m., Oregon State at Oregon, ESPN
4 p.m., Arizona at Arizona State, Pac-12 Networks
8 p.m., Notre Dame at Stanford, Fox
10:30 p.m., BYU at USC, ESPN
10:30 p.m., California at UCLA, FS1
SEC
Noon, Florida State at Florida, ESPN
Noon, Georgia at Georgia Tech, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
3:30 p.m., Alabama at Auburn, CBS
3:45 p.m., Vanderbilt at Tennessee, SEC Network
7 p.m., Texas A&M at LSU, ESPN
7:30 p.m., Clemson at South Carolina, SEC Network
7:30 p.m., Kentucky at Louisville, ESPN2
Sun Belt
2 p.m., Texas State at Arkansas State, ESPN-Plus
2 p.m., Troy at Georgia State, ESPN-Plus
2:30 p.m., Georgia Southern at Appalachian State, ESPN-Plus
4 p.m., Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, ESPNU
FBS independents
Noon, Army at Liberty, ESPN-Plus
Noon, Houston at Connecticut, CBS Sports Network
3 p.m., Massachusetts at New Mexico State, FloSports
8 p.m., Notre Dame at Stanford, Fox
10:30 p.m., BYU at USC, ESPN
About the Author