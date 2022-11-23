Week 13 college football schedule: How to watch all 63 FBS games

This week’s schedule includes 13 games Friday, and it features four head-to-head matchups within the Top 25: No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State, No. 15 Notre Dame at No. 6 USC, No. 9 Oregon at No. 21 Oregon State and No. 19 Tulane at No. 24 Cincinnati (Friday). Overall, 21 games include a ranked team, with all ranked teams playing this week.

One game was canceled: Virginia at Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon. This is the second Virginia game that was canceled after five students, including four football players, were shot Nov. 13. Three of the players died.