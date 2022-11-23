ajc logo
Week 13 college football schedule: How to watch all 63 FBS games

State Sports Report
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Tuesday-Saturday. All times are EDT.

This week’s schedule includes 13 games Friday, and it features four head-to-head matchups within the Top 25: No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State, No. 15 Notre Dame at No. 6 USC, No. 9 Oregon at No. 21 Oregon State and No. 19 Tulane at No. 24 Cincinnati (Friday). Overall, 21 games include a ranked team, with all ranked teams playing this week.

One game was canceled: Virginia at Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon. This is the second Virginia game that was canceled after five students, including four football players, were shot Nov. 13. Three of the players died.

Here is the schedule this week for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents:

Time, Teams, Network

» Tuesday, Nov. 22

7 p.m., Ball State at Miami (Ohio), ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., Bowling Green at Ohio, ESPNU

» Thursday, Nov. 24

7 p.m., Mississippi State at No. 20 Ole Miss, ESPN

» Friday, Nov. 25

Noon, Baylor at No. 23 Texas, ESPN

Noon, Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan, CBS Sports Network

Noon, Toledo at Western Michigan, ESPNU

Noon, No. 19 Tulane at No. 24 Cincinnati, ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

Noon, Utah State at Boise State, CBS

3 p.m., Arizona State at Arizona, FS1

3:30 p.m., Arkansas at Missouri, CBS

3:30 p.m., N.C. State at No. 17 North Carolina, ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

3:30 p.m., New Mexico at Colorado State, CBS Sports Network

4 p.m., Nebraska at Iowa, Big Ten Network

4:30 p.m., No. 18 UCLA at California, Fox

7:30 p.m., Florida at No. 16 Florida State, ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

10 p.m., Wyoming at Fresno State, FS1

» Saturday, Nov. 26

ACC

Noon, Georgia Tech at No. 1 Georgia, ESPN

Noon, South Carolina at No. 8 Clemson, ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

3 p.m., No. 25 Louisville at Kentucky, SEC Network

3:30 p.m., Wake Forest at Duke, ACC Network

7:30 p.m., Syracuse at Boston College, ACC regional sports networks (Bally Sports South in the Atlanta TV market)

8 p.m., Pitt at Miami, ACC Network

American Athletic

1 p.m., East Carolina at Temple, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Memphis at SMU, ESPN2

7 p.m., No. 22 Central Florida at South Florida, ESPN2

7:30 p.m., Tulsa at Houston, ESPNU

Big 12

Noon, West Virginia at Oklahoma State, ESPN2

4 p.m., Iowa State at No. 4 TCU, Fox

7:30 p.m., Oklahoma at Texas Tech, FS1

8 p.m., Kansas at No. 12 Kansas State, Fox

Big Ten

Noon, No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State, Fox

Noon, Rutgers at Maryland, Big Ten Network

3:30 p.m., Illinois at Northwestern, Big Ten Network

3:30 p.m., Minnesota at Wisconsin, ESPN

3:30 p.m., Purdue at Indiana, Big Ten Network

4 p.m., Michigan State at No. 11 Penn State, FS1

Conference USA

Noon, Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic, CBS Sports Network

2 p.m., Rice at North Texas, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Alabama-Birmingham at Louisiana Tech, CBS Sports Network

3:30 p.m., Texas-El Paso at Texas-San Antonio, Stadium

6 p.m., Middle Tennessee at Florida International, ESPN3

MAC

1 p.m., Kent State at Buffalo, ESPN-Plus

1:30 p.m., Akron at Northern Illinois, ESPN3

Mountain West

3:30 p.m., Hawaii at San Jose State, Spectrum Sports

6 p.m., Nevada at Nevada-Las Vegas, Mountain West Network

9 p.m., Air Force at San Diego State, CBS Sports Network

Pac-12

3:30 p.m., No. 9 Oregon at No. 21 Oregon State, ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

4 p.m., No. 14 Utah at Colorado, Pac-12 Networks

7:30 p.m., No. 15 Notre Dame at No. 6 USC, ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

10:30 p.m., No. 13 Washington at Washington State, ESPN

11 p.m., BYU at Stanford, FS1

SEC

Noon, Georgia Tech at No. 1 Georgia, ESPN

Noon, South Carolina at No. 8 Clemson, ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

3 p.m., No. 25 Louisville at Kentucky, SEC Network

3:30 p.m., Auburn at No. 7 Alabama, CBS

7 p.m., No. 5 LSU at Texas A&M, ESPN

7:30 p.m., No. 10 Tennessee at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

Sun Belt

Noon, Coastal Carolina at James Madison, ESPNU

Noon, Georgia State at Marshall, ESPN-Plus

Noon, Old Dominion at South Alabama, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Troy at Arkansas State, ESPNU

5 p.m., Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, ESPN-Plus

5 p.m., Southern Mississippi at Louisiana-Monroe, ESPN-Plus

6:30 p.m., Appalachian State at Georgia Southern, ESPN-Plus

FBS independents

Noon, Army at Massachusetts, ESPN-Plus

Noon, New Mexico State at Liberty, ESPN-Plus

7:30 p.m., No. 15 Notre Dame at No. 6 USC, ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

11 p.m., BYU at Stanford, FS1

About the Author

Follow David Wellham on twitter

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

