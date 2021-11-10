Week 11 college football schedule: How to watch all 63 FBS games

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Tuesday-Saturday. All times are EDT.
This week’s schedule features four head-to-head matchups within the Top 25: No. 19 Purdue at No. 4 Ohio State, No. 8 Oklahoma at No. 13 Baylor, No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 15 Ole Miss and No. 16 N.C. State at No. 12 Wake Forest. Overall, 20 games include ranked teams, with one team (BYU) on its bye week.
Also, for the first time this season, a game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues. The game featuring USC at California was postponed till Dec. 4 because of the number of California players who tested positive for COVID who either were not able to practice this week or to play Saturday – or both.
Here is the schedule for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents:
Time, Teams, Network
» Tuesday, Nov. 9
7 p.m., Akron at Western Michigan, CBS Sports Network
7 p.m., Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), ESPNU
8 p.m., Ohio at Eastern Michigan, ESPN2
» Wednesday, Nov. 10
7 p.m., Ball State at Northern Illinois, ESPN2
7 p.m., Toledo at Bowling Green, CBS Sports Network
8 p.m., Kent State at Central Michigan, ESPNU
» Thursday, Nov. 11
7:30 p.m., North Carolina at No. 21 Pitt, ESPN
» Friday, Nov. 12
6 p.m., No. 5 Cincinnati at South Florida, ESPN2
9 p.m., Wyoming at Boise State, FS1
» Saturday, Nov. 13
ACC
Noon, Connecticut at Clemson, ACC Network
Noon, Syracuse at Louisville, ACC regional sports network (Bally Sports South in the Atlanta TV market)
3:30 p.m., Boston College at Georgia Tech, ACC regional sports network (Bally Sports South in the Atlanta TV market)
3:30 p.m., Duke at Virginia Tech, ACC Network
3:30 p.m., Miami at Florida State, ESPN
7:30 p.m., No. 16 N.C. State at No. 12 Wake Forest, ACC Network
7:30 p.m., No. 9 Notre Dame at Virginia, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
American Athletic
Noon, Central Florida at SMU, ESPNU
Noon, East Carolina at Memphis, ESPN-Plus
Noon, Houston at Temple, ESPN-Plus
4 p.m., Tulsa at Tulane, ESPNU
Big 12
Noon, No. 8 Oklahoma at No. 13 Baylor, Fox
Noon, West Virginia at Kansas State, FS1
3:30 p.m., Iowa State at Texas Tech, ESPN2
7:30 p.m., Kansas at Texas, ESPNU
8 p.m., TCU at No. 10 Oklahoma State, Fox
Big Ten
Noon, No. 6 Michigan at Penn State, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
Noon, Northwestern at No. 18 Wisconsin, ESPN2
Noon, Rutgers at Indiana, Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m., Minnesota at Iowa, Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m., No. 19 Purdue at No. 4 Ohio State, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
4 p.m., Maryland at No. 7 Michigan State, Fox
Conference USA
2 p.m., Western Kentucky at Rice, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., Alabama-Birmingham at Marshall, CBS Sports Network
3:30 p.m., Charlotte at Louisiana Tech, Stadium
3:30 p.m., Florida Atlantic at Old Dominion, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., Florida International at Middle Tennessee, ESPN3
3:30 p.m., Southern Mississippi at No. 23 Texas-San Antonio, ESPN-Plus
4 p.m., Texas-El Paso at North Texas, ESPN-Plus
MAC
(None)
Mountain West
4 p.m., Hawaii at Nevada-Las Vegas, Spectrum Sports
7 p.m., Air Force at Colorado State, CBS Sports Network
7 p.m., New Mexico at Fresno State, Stadium
10:30 p.m., Nevada at No. 22 San Diego State, CBS Sports Network
10:30 p.m., Utah State at San Jose State, FS1
Pac-12
2 p.m., No. 24 Utah at Arizona, Pac-12 Networks
5:30 p.m., Stanford at Oregon State, Pac-12 Networks
7 p.m., Arizona State at Washington, FS1
9 p.m., Colorado at UCLA, Pac-12 Networks
10:30 p.m., Washington State at No. 3 Oregon, ESPN
SEC
Noon, Mississippi State at No. 17 Auburn, ESPN
Noon, New Mexico State at No. 2 Alabama, SEC Network
Noon, Samford at Florida, ESPN-Plus and SEC Network-Plus
3:30 p.m., No. 1 Georgia at Tennessee, CBS
4 p.m., South Carolina at Missouri, SEC Network
7 p.m., Kentucky at Vanderbilt, ESPN2
7 p.m., No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 15 Ole Miss, ESPN
7:30 p.m., No. 25 Arkansas at LSU, SEC Network
Sun Belt
2 p.m., Georgia State at Coastal Carolina, ESPN-Plus
2:30 p.m., South Alabama at Appalachian State, ESPN-Plus
3 p.m., Georgia Southern at Texas State, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, ESPN-Plus
5 p.m., Arkansas State at Louisiana-Monroe, ESPN-Plus
FBS independents
Noon, Bucknell at Army, CBS Sports Network
Noon, Connecticut at Clemson, ACC Network
Noon, New Mexico State at Alabama, SEC Network
Noon, Maine at Massachusetts, FloSports and NESN-Plus
7:30 p.m., No. 9 Notre Dame at Virginia, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
About the Author