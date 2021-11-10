ajc logo
X

Week 11 college football schedule: How to watch all 63 FBS games

Navy safety Rayuan Lane (18) upends Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Caption
Navy safety Rayuan Lane (18) upends Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Credit: Paul Sancya

State Sports Report
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Tuesday-Saturday. All times are EDT.

This week’s schedule features four head-to-head matchups within the Top 25: No. 19 Purdue at No. 4 Ohio State, No. 8 Oklahoma at No. 13 Baylor, No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 15 Ole Miss and No. 16 N.C. State at No. 12 Wake Forest. Overall, 20 games include ranked teams, with one team (BYU) on its bye week.

Also, for the first time this season, a game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues. The game featuring USC at California was postponed till Dec. 4 because of the number of California players who tested positive for COVID who either were not able to practice this week or to play Saturday – or both.

Here is the schedule for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents:

Time, Teams, Network

» Tuesday, Nov. 9

7 p.m., Akron at Western Michigan, CBS Sports Network

7 p.m., Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), ESPNU

8 p.m., Ohio at Eastern Michigan, ESPN2

» Wednesday, Nov. 10

7 p.m., Ball State at Northern Illinois, ESPN2

7 p.m., Toledo at Bowling Green, CBS Sports Network

8 p.m., Kent State at Central Michigan, ESPNU

» Thursday, Nov. 11

7:30 p.m., North Carolina at No. 21 Pitt, ESPN

» Friday, Nov. 12

6 p.m., No. 5 Cincinnati at South Florida, ESPN2

9 p.m., Wyoming at Boise State, FS1

» Saturday, Nov. 13

ACC

Noon, Connecticut at Clemson, ACC Network

Noon, Syracuse at Louisville, ACC regional sports network (Bally Sports South in the Atlanta TV market)

3:30 p.m., Boston College at Georgia Tech, ACC regional sports network (Bally Sports South in the Atlanta TV market)

3:30 p.m., Duke at Virginia Tech, ACC Network

3:30 p.m., Miami at Florida State, ESPN

7:30 p.m., No. 16 N.C. State at No. 12 Wake Forest, ACC Network

7:30 p.m., No. 9 Notre Dame at Virginia, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

American Athletic

Noon, Central Florida at SMU, ESPNU

Noon, East Carolina at Memphis, ESPN-Plus

Noon, Houston at Temple, ESPN-Plus

4 p.m., Tulsa at Tulane, ESPNU

Big 12

Noon, No. 8 Oklahoma at No. 13 Baylor, Fox

Noon, West Virginia at Kansas State, FS1

3:30 p.m., Iowa State at Texas Tech, ESPN2

7:30 p.m., Kansas at Texas, ESPNU

8 p.m., TCU at No. 10 Oklahoma State, Fox

Big Ten

Noon, No. 6 Michigan at Penn State, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

Noon, Northwestern at No. 18 Wisconsin, ESPN2

Noon, Rutgers at Indiana, Big Ten Network

3:30 p.m., Minnesota at Iowa, Big Ten Network

3:30 p.m., No. 19 Purdue at No. 4 Ohio State, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

4 p.m., Maryland at No. 7 Michigan State, Fox

Conference USA

2 p.m., Western Kentucky at Rice, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Alabama-Birmingham at Marshall, CBS Sports Network

3:30 p.m., Charlotte at Louisiana Tech, Stadium

3:30 p.m., Florida Atlantic at Old Dominion, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Florida International at Middle Tennessee, ESPN3

3:30 p.m., Southern Mississippi at No. 23 Texas-San Antonio, ESPN-Plus

4 p.m., Texas-El Paso at North Texas, ESPN-Plus

MAC

(None)

Mountain West

4 p.m., Hawaii at Nevada-Las Vegas, Spectrum Sports

7 p.m., Air Force at Colorado State, CBS Sports Network

7 p.m., New Mexico at Fresno State, Stadium

10:30 p.m., Nevada at No. 22 San Diego State, CBS Sports Network

10:30 p.m., Utah State at San Jose State, FS1

Pac-12

2 p.m., No. 24 Utah at Arizona, Pac-12 Networks

5:30 p.m., Stanford at Oregon State, Pac-12 Networks

7 p.m., Arizona State at Washington, FS1

9 p.m., Colorado at UCLA, Pac-12 Networks

10:30 p.m., Washington State at No. 3 Oregon, ESPN

SEC

Noon, Mississippi State at No. 17 Auburn, ESPN

Noon, New Mexico State at No. 2 Alabama, SEC Network

Noon, Samford at Florida, ESPN-Plus and SEC Network-Plus

3:30 p.m., No. 1 Georgia at Tennessee, CBS

4 p.m., South Carolina at Missouri, SEC Network

7 p.m., Kentucky at Vanderbilt, ESPN2

7 p.m., No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 15 Ole Miss, ESPN

7:30 p.m., No. 25 Arkansas at LSU, SEC Network

Sun Belt

2 p.m., Georgia State at Coastal Carolina, ESPN-Plus

2:30 p.m., South Alabama at Appalachian State, ESPN-Plus

3 p.m., Georgia Southern at Texas State, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, ESPN-Plus

5 p.m., Arkansas State at Louisiana-Monroe, ESPN-Plus

FBS independents

Noon, Bucknell at Army, CBS Sports Network

Noon, Connecticut at Clemson, ACC Network

Noon, New Mexico State at Alabama, SEC Network

Noon, Maine at Massachusetts, FloSports and NESN-Plus

7:30 p.m., No. 9 Notre Dame at Virginia, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

About the Author

ajc.com

David Wellham
Follow David Wellham on twitter

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Downfield passing improvement next target for Georgia State
3h ago
Georgia State looks to bring energy in basketball opener
Kennesaw State wins on the road against Robert Morris
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top