Week 11 college football schedule: How to watch all 63 FBS games

This week’s schedule features four head-to-head matchups within the Top 25: No. 19 Purdue at No. 4 Ohio State, No. 8 Oklahoma at No. 13 Baylor, No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 15 Ole Miss and No. 16 N.C. State at No. 12 Wake Forest. Overall, 20 games include ranked teams, with one team (BYU) on its bye week.

Also, for the first time this season, a game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues. The game featuring USC at California was postponed till Dec. 4 because of the number of California players who tested positive for COVID who either were not able to practice this week or to play Saturday – or both.