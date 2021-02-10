Trevor Lawrence’s Pro Day to be televised

The ACC Network will air a Trevor Lawrence Pro Day Special live at 10 a.m. Friday from Clemson’s Poe Indoor Facility. Lawrence will not take part in Clemson’s Pro Day on March 11 because of upcoming surgery on his non-throwing shoulder.

The hour-long special will be hosted by Rece Davis, who will be joined by analysts Todd McShay on site. Tim Hasselbeck, David Pollack and EJ Manuel will also be part of the coverage.