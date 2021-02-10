X

Trevor Lawrence’s Pro Day to be televised

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) fakes hand-off to Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) and then runs for a touchdown in the first half at Memorial Stadium on the Clemson University campus in Clemson, S.C. on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Georgia Tech took the field for the first time with Geoff Collins as head coach. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

State Sports Report | 1 hour ago
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Trevor Lawrence seems a lock to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft in April, but there is still a lot of attention focused on the Cartersville High and Clemson quarterback.

The ACC Network will air a Trevor Lawrence Pro Day Special live at 10 a.m. Friday from Clemson’s Poe Indoor Facility. Lawrence will not take part in Clemson’s Pro Day on March 11 because of upcoming surgery on his non-throwing shoulder.

The hour-long special will be hosted by Rece Davis, who will be joined by analysts Todd McShay on site. Tim Hasselbeck, David Pollack and EJ Manuel will also be part of the coverage.

Lawrence was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy this year after a three-year career at Clemson that included a national championship.

The Jacksonville Jaguars hold the No. 1 pick in the draft.

