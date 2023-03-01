Tift County’s Rashod Bateman recovering from Lisfranc surgery

INDIANAPOLIS — Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who played at Tift County High, is recovering from Lisfranc surgery.
He suffered the injury in a game against Buffalo on Oct. 2. He aggravated the injury when he tried to play against Tampa Bay on Oct. 27.
“Rashod is doing pretty well,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine. “It was a pretty serious injury. I think we got out ahead of it to a degree. Rashod and the club, we decided to do the surgery. I think it was probably good that we did it at that point because the injury could have gotten worst.”
Bateman was taken by the Ravens in the first round (27th overall) of the 2021 draft after he starred at Minnesota.
“I’m excited about Rashod Bateman,” Harbaugh said. “You have to remember we drafted Rashod two years ago. Rashod has had a couple of (injuries) the last couple of years, but I’m telling you he’s supremely talented. A supremely determined football player.”
Bateman had core muscle surgery as a rookie.
“He’s doing well,” DeCosta said. “We text quite a bit. He’s very excited to get into the offseason program. We are very excited about him as a player. Can’t wait to see what he can do this year.”
Bateman played in 12 games and made four starts as a rookie. He caught 46 passes for 515 yards and a touchdown. Last season, he caught 15 passes for 285 and two touchdowns when he played in six games and made five starts.
