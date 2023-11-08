The 2024 Atlanta Open will be last for tennis tournament

In 2025, the ATP will retire Atlanta and five other 250-level tournaments as a result of 500-level upgrades to tournaments in Dallas, Doha and Munich. Events in Lyon and Newport will join Atlanta in retirement.

“The 2024 Atlanta Open will be a celebration of past champions and the great 15-year run of the tournament, giving us a chance to honor and celebrate the tremendous support we’ve received from the city, the tennis community, and local universities over the years,” Peter Lebedevs, Atlanta Open tournament director, said in a statement. “We’re thankful for the wonderful memories we’ve made in Atlanta and are working to return in some capacity and bring professional tennis back to this great city.”

The Atlanta Open was founded in 2010 and was formerly the BB&T Atlanta Open and the Truist Atlanta Open. Past winners include John Isner (six times), Alex de Minaur (twice), Andy Roddick, Mardy Fish (twice), Nick Kyrgios, and Taylor Fritz.

The Atlanta Open is held in July and will be again next year in its final iteration.

Tournament dates in the ATP calendar that would be considered for 500-level upgrades were February and April. Based on this criteria, GF Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Dallas and Atlanta Opens, was eligible to apply for an upgrade. From a pool of 17 applicants, the Dallas Open was selected as one of three tournaments to be elevated to the ATP 500-level. Tournaments in Doha and Munich also were chosen to host 500-level events.